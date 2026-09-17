Women's Tennis Heads for ITA All-Americans to Start Fall

Six UCLA women’s tennis student-athletes ring in the 2026-27 season starting Saturday at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C. Play continues through Sept. 27 at Cary Tennis Park and marks the start of fall, individual competition.



The pre-qualifying rounds are set for Saturday and Sunday. Qualifying matches follow Monday and Tuesday. Main draw action begins Sept. 23 and concludes four days later.



Five Bruins are in the singles pre-qualifying group: Jessica Bernales, Olivia Center, Kayla Chung, Ahmani Guichard and Polina Marakhtanova. In the qualifying draws are Kate Fakih (singles), Bernales/Fakih (doubles) and Center/Guichard (doubles).



The final week of September will also see UCLA represented at the USTA SoCal Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego. That event will be held at the University of San Diego’s Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center.



The ITA preseason rankings include five Bruins. On the singles list are No. 13 Mayu Crossley and No. 102 Kate Fakih. No. 35 Bernales/Fakih and No. 45 Center/Guichard are slotted among the top doubles pairs.



2026 UCLA WOMEN’S TENNIS FALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 19-27 – ITA All-American Championships (Cary, N.C. / Cary Tennis Park)

Sept. 24-27 – USTA SoCal Intercollegiate Championships (San Diego, Calif. / Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center)

Oct. 15-20 – ITA Regional Championships (San Diego, Calif. / Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center)

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 – Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at Jack Kramer Club (Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. / Jack Kramer Club)

Nov. 5-8 – ITA Sectional Championships (Los Angeles, Calif. / David X. Marks Tennis Stadium)

Nov. 5-8 – ITA Conference Masters Championships (Rome, Ga. / Rome Tennis Center)

Nov. 17-22 – NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships (Athens, Ga. / Dan Magill Tennis Complex)