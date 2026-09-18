Yakaitis Finishes Fourth for UCLA at the St. Mary's Invitational

CONCORD, Calif. – The UCLA cross country squad raced to a fifth-place finish on the women’s side and a seventh-place finish on the men’s side on Friday morning at the Saint Mary’s Invitational.

The races marked the team’s first multi-school competitions of the 2026 season, with 13 squads on the men’s side and 15 on the women’s.

UCLA finished with a team score of 140 in the women’s 6K race, buoyed by a fourth-place overall finish from freshman Gretchen Yakaitis (20:38.5) as well as top-25 finishes from Ayanna Hickey (21:10.9, 14th) and Gwyneth Meyers (21:26.5, 24th). The Bruins’ scoring contingent was rounded out by Kaho Cichon (22:04.6, 48th) and Chloe Elbaz (22:10.9, 62nd).

The Bruins led after the first split of the women’s race, with a quartet of UCLA runners in the top 15 after the first 2,000 meters.

Meanwhile, the Bruin men were paced in the 8K race by Yosef Berhan, who ran a 23:44.9 to place 17th overall. He was followed closely by Drake Hoferer (23:47.9) who finished in the No. 20 position. UCLA’s scoring group also included Christian Yoder (24:08.5, 38th), Aydon Stefanopolous (24:12.6, 41st), and Dev Doshi (24:37.6, 55th).

Chico State picked up the team win on both the men’s and women’s sides. The women’s top five was rounded out in order by California, UC San Diego, San Francisco, and UCLA. On the men’s side, Chico State was proceeded by Saint Mary’s, Cal, UCSD, and Nevada.

Women's Individual Results – 6K (UCLA – 5th, 140 points)

4 – Gretchen Yakaitis, 20:38.5

14 – Ayanna Hickey, 21:10.9

24 – Gwyneth Meyers, 21:26.5

48 – Kaho Cichon, 22:04.6

62 – Chloe Elbaz, 22:10.9

80 – Kaitlyn Arciaga, 22:26.9

84 – Quinci Lott, 22:29.7

Men's Individual Results – 8K (UCLA – 7th, 140 points)

17 – Yosef Berhan, 23:44.9

20 – Drake Hoferer, 23:47.9

38 – Christian Yoder, 24:08.5

41 – Aydon Stefanopolous, 24:12.6

55 – Dev Doshi, 24:37.6

56 – Josiah Bowman, 24:39.4

75 – Westin Brown, 24:54.5

81 – Aaron Cantu, 24:57.9



Women's Team Results (6K, 15 teams)

1 – Chico State, 39 points

2 – California, 67 points

3 – UC San Diego, 98 points

4 – San Francisco, 102 points

5 – UCLA, 140 points

Men's Team Results (8K, 13 teams)

1 – Chico State, 30 points

2 – St. Mary’s, 82 points

3 – California, 95 points

4 – UC San Diego, 100 points

5 – Nevada, 109 points

7 – UCLA, 140 points



2026 UCLA Cross Country Schedule

Oct. 9 – Nuttycombe Invite (Madison, Wis.)

Oct. 30 – Big Ten Championship (Madison, Wis.)

Nov. 13 – NCAA Regional (Sacramento, Calif.)

Nov. 21 – NCAA Championship (Terra Haute, Ind.)