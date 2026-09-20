Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Purdue

POSTGAME NOTES

UCLA 52, Purdue 38

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

September 19, 2026

Records: UCLA (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), Purdue (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA at Maryland - SECU Stadium (College Park, Md.) - Sept. 26, 2026

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA’s 52 points and 645 yards of total offense were both Big Ten-era single-game highs.

• The Bruins’ 52 points were their most against an FBS opponent since scoring 62 against USC on Nov. 20, 2021.

• The Bruins’ 645 yards of total offense were the program’s most since a Sept. 21, 2019 contest at Washington State (657).

• UCLA improved to 4-0-2 all-time against Purdue.

• The Bruins are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2023.

• UCLA has outscored its opponents 56-17 in fourth quarter through the first three games of the season.

• Coach Chesney has now won 13 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• UCLA scored 21 points in the first quarter on Saturday. The Bruins have scored 21 points in a quarter in all three of their games so far this year, after having a single-quarter high of 21 for the entire 2025 campaign.

• UCLA finished with 321 rushing yards, giving the squad three straight 200+ yard rushing performances to start the year. The last time the Bruins posted 200+ yards on the ground in three straight games was 2023 (Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28).

• It was the Bruins’ first 300-yard rushing outing as a team since doing so against NC Central in 2023.

PLAYER NOTES

• RB Wayne Knight had two rushing touchdowns in the win, giving him eight rushing scores through the first three games of the season.

• Knight is the first UCLA player with multiple rushing touchdowns in three straight games since DeShaun Foster in 2001.

• The last time a UCLA player had multiple touchdowns (non-passing) in three straight games was Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005. Coincidentally, Jones-Drew served as the game’s honorary captain on Saturday night.

• Knight finished with 177 rushing yards and 252 all-purpose yards. It marked his 14th-career game with 100+ APY and sixth game with 100+ rushing yards.

• Knight’s rushing total was the second-highest of his career.

• Knight is the seventh Big Ten player with 8+ rushing TDs through his team’s first three games since 2000.

• QB Nico Iamaleava finished with 276 yards, his most in a single game as a Bruin.

• Iamaleava had a trio of passing touchdowns, his first three of the year. It marked his ninth-career game with multiple TDs through the air. Iamaleava has an 8-1 record in games where he throws for multiple touchdowns.

• WR Semaj Morgan was the recipient of two TD strikes in the first quarter, marking his first-career game with multiple receiving TDs.

• Morgan became the first Bruin to catch a touchdown this year, and is the first UCLA player with multiple TD catches since Jalen Berger had a pair at Michigan State on Oct. 11, 2025.

• Morgan is the first Bruin with two touchdown catches in a single quarter since Kyle Philips had a pair in the fourth quarter of a 35-24 win at Stanford on Sept. 25, 2021.

• LB Sammy Omosigho forced two fumbles on Saturday, giving him an FF in three straight games and four total for the season.

• Omosigho is the first Bruin with four forced fumbles in a season since Mitchell Agude in 2021.

• Omosigho is the first Bruin with 4 FF in a three-game span since Mitchell Agude in 2021.

• Omosigho is the only Bruin since 2000 to force a fumble in three straight games, and he’s believed to be the first in program history to accomplish the feat.

• Omosigho added a team-high 12 tackles, his second-career outing with double-digit stops. Two of those tackles were sacks, giving him the first multi-sack game of his career.

• DE Sahir West recovered both of the Omosigho fumbles, making him the first UCLA player with two fumble recoveries in one game since Josh Woods did so against Washington State on Sept. 21, 2019.

• TE Noah Fox-Flores made his first-career start.

• OL Sean Na’a and OLB Ryan McCulloch made their UCLA debuts.

• QB Madden Iamaleava attempted the first pass of his career.