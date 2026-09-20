Women's Golf Readies for Canadian Collegiate Invitational

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women’s golf team continues their 2026-27 season at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational next week at Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario, Canada. The two-day, 54-hole stroke play event begins Monday, Sept. 21, and concludes Tuesday, Sept. 22.



UCLA Lineup: (1) Michelle Xing, (2) Jennifer Seo, (3) Kacey Ly, (4) Jen Lee, (5) Angela Liu



The Field (11 Teams): Auburn, British Columbia, Kent State, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina (Wilmington), South Florida, Tennessee, Texas (San Antonio), UCLA.



Live Scoring: LINK



UCLA Record: 5-5-1 (.500)



Weather Report: Cloudy on Monday and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Temperature highs in the high-60s on Monday and high-50s on Tuesday.



Yardage (Par): 6,233 (72)



Xing Coming Off Career-Opening Victory

In her first collegiate start last event at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, freshman Michelle Xing beat out the rest of the field to capture the individual low medal with a 54-hole total of 9-under par. Xing’s final-round 65 tied the UCLA freshman 18-hole record, joining Bronte Law, Mariajo Uribe and Jane Park, and marked the lowest round ever by a Bruin in her first collegiate tournament.



Bruins Make First Appearance at the Canadian Collegiate

Hosted by Kent State and Michigan, UCLA makes its first appearance in the Canadian Collegiate Invitational. The event was founded in 2025, and in its inaugural year was won by Auburn through 36 holes.



Momentous Final Round

In their final round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, UCLA carded a 12-under par round as a team. This marked the lowest round by the team in any of their first three rounds of the season. The Bruins recorded 26 of their 49 total birdies in the final round of their last event, making a momentous charge up the leaderboard to finish .500 in a tie for sixth place.



Home Province Advantage

Michelle Xing returns to her home province of Ontario, Canada to compete at Beacon Hall Golf Club on Monday. After the victory in her last event, Xing vaulted 31 places up the World Amateur Golf Ranking leaderboard to 64th. Xing is currently the sixth best ranked Canadian amateur in the world and will be the highest ranked Canadian amateur in the field on Monday.