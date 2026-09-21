Gladović Named MPSF Newcomer of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – UCLA men’s water polo’s Luka Gladović was named MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week Monday after helping the Bruins claim their fourth consecutive Overnght MPSF Invitational championship. The award is his first with UCLA.



Gladović delivered the championship game winner with one second remaining against host and third-ranked Stanford, capping the Bruins’ run. Each of his team-high three goals came in the second half and broke a tie. UCLA defeated the Cardinal 11-10 one day after taking down No. 4 California by an identical score.



Gladović scored a game-high four goals against No. 9 UC San Diego in the quarterfinals and finished with a team-best nine for the tournament. He also totaled three assists, two steals, three sprint wins and a field block across the four games. The top-ranked Bruins improved to 12-0.



For the season, Gladović has 21 goals five assists and six steals in 10 games. The Belgrade, Serbia native has scored in every he has played, logging four hat tricks along the way.



2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player, Team Aug. 31 Tyler Anderson, USC Sept. 7 Dimitris Chatzis, Stanford Sept. 14 Ilias Angelopoulos, California Sept. 21 Luka Gladović, UCLA