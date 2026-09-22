Bruins in the NFL: Week 2

A total of 20 former UCLA football players were in action in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The Bruins had a pair of standouts on the defensive side of the ball, as both Carson Schwesinger (10) and Quentin Lake (7) led or tied for the team lead in tackles to help their squads to key wins.

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Clark started and made three tackles, with a QB hit, in the Cowboys’ 37-20 win at home over Washington.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Baltimore – 1:25 p.m. PT in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CBS)

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Dulcich made a pair of catches for 17 yards. It was his second straight game with multiple receptions to start the year.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Kansas City – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Accounted for all of Houston’s scoring in a 20-6 loss to Cincinnati, connecting on field goals from lengths of 37 and 45 yards.

Week 3: Sunday at Indianapolis – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Ale Kaho, LB, Washington Commanders – Played 15 snaps on special teams, making two tackles. The two stops matched a single-game career high for the second-year pro.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Seattle – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Had a strong all-around game in the Rams’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, as he tied for the team lead with seven tackles while also forcing a fumble and recording three pass breakups.

Week 3: Sunday at Denver – 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and made four tackles as the Colts dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Kansas City on Sunday Night Football, 33-30.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Houston – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Fabian Moreau, DB, Washington Commanders – Made one tackle on special teams.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Seattle – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Made one tackle on special teams.

Week 3: Sunday at Jacksonville – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Odighizuwa started and contributed two tackles and a QB hit in the 49ers’ 35-13 home win over Miami.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Arizona – 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, Tennessee Titans – Posted one tackle, and had another stop wiped out by an offensive holding penalty.

Week 3: Sunday at New York Giants – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Schwesinger, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, led Cleveland with 10 tackles (5-5) and added one tackle for loss in a 23-19 road win at Tampa Bay. “Schwes” played every defensive snap for Cleveland.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Carolina – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Yankoff reeled in one catch, for 14 yards, and assisted on one special teams tackle. It marked his first reception of the 2026 season and the third of his NFL career.

Week 3: Sunday vs. Seattle – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

G Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), DT Matt Dickerson (Jacksonville Jaguars), G Jon Gaines II (Arizona Cardinals), LB Carl Jones (Baltimore Ravens), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), DL Otito Ogbonnia (Dallas Cowboys), and G Sean Ryan (Green Bay Packers) also played, but did not record any statistics.