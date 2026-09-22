Paloma Daubert Named Big Ten Defensive Player of Week

Junior Paloma Daubert has been selected the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after the Bruins’ 1-0 shutout victory over No. 5 Ohio State.

Daubert, the Bruins’ team captain, led UCLA’s defensive efforts against the Buckeyes, holding Ohio State to seven shots, well below their season average of 16 shots per game. UCLA’s defense has limited opponents to single-digit shots in six of its nine games. Daubert played the full 90 minutes in the game and has played every minute of every game this year, leading the team with 810 minutes played. The shutout was UCLA’s third of the season, and the Bruins handed a fourth team its first loss of the year.

This is Daubert’s first-ever Big Ten weekly honor. UCLA has won 13 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten; seven have been Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Aubrey Kulpa, Penn State; Aug. 25 – Kennedy Bell, Michigan State; Sept. 1 – Nicole Crane, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Elle Britt, Ohio State; Sept. 15 – Kayla Briggs, Michigan State; Sept. 22 – Ella Jablinskey, Michigan.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Taylor Dever, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Hailey Baumann, Wisconsin; Sept. 1 – Tanna Schornstein, Purdue; Sept. 8 – Sutton Webb, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Maylen Montoya, Washington; Sept. 22 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week: Aug. 18 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Aug. 25 – Drew Stover, Wisconsin/Peighton Northrup, Ohio State; Sept. 1 – Mackenzie Gress, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Sarah Martin, Minnesota; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Aug. 18 – Shiloh Baird, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Zoe Miles, Purdue; Sept. 1 – Molly Hale, UCLA; Sept. 8 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Sept. 15 – Izy Truab, Wisconsin; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan.