Guichard Named Big Ten Player of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Ahmani Guichard of UCLA women’s tennis was voted Big Ten Conference Player of the Week Wednesday following her performance at the ITA All-American Championships. Guichard also earned the award in 2025 after ITA All-Americans.



Tasked with advancing out of prequalifying and qualifying to reach the singles main draw, Guichard nearly did just that. The senior won four matches in five days before falling Tuesday. She rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 victory against 18th-seeded Jana Stojanova of South Carolina to reach qualifying, then notched her biggest win of the event. Guichard outlasted No. 73 Alice Ferlito of Princeton 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5 to achieve her best showing against a ranked foe since January.



Guichard also competed in doubles qualifying alongside Olivia Center. The pair absorbed a three-set loss, but bounced back emphatically in consolation play. Center and Guichard dug out of an early hole to overcome No. 54 Bella Bergqvist Larsson/Kaitlyn Carnicella of South Carolina 2-6, 7-6(4), 1-0(11), earning their first victory together.



The Bruins collected four Player of the Week and five Freshman of the Week awards from the Big Ten in 2025-26. Guichard and Mayu Crossley were each selected Player of the Week once, while Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer was tabbed twice. Crossley received all the freshman honors.



2026-27 BIG TEN WOMEN'S TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK



Week Player Sept. 16 Gabriella Lindgren, Michigan Sept. 23 Ahmani Guichard, UCLA