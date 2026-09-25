Late Goal Gives UCLA 1-0 Win at Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. - A late 85th-minute goal by junior Cate Sarinopoulos gave UCLA a 1-0 shutout victory at Rutgers late Thursday evening.

The Bruins (6-3-1, 3-1-0 in the Big Ten) had been held to just four shots and two shots on goal in the game prior to Sarinopoulos' heroics. However, the junior midfielder gave UCLA all it needed after claiming possession just past midfield and spinning a left-footed shot that split two defenders and skimmed past Rutgers goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to the lower left corner. The goal was Sarinopolous' second of the season.

Rutgers (2-4-3, 1-3-0) had several dangerous opportunities throughout the match, taking 15 shots but getting just one shot on goal thanks to a disruptive UCLA defense. The Scarlet Knights had a shot by Marian Dunne hit the crossbar in the 12th minute, and UCLA goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor made a diving save on a header off a corner kick in the 75th minute.

UCLA did not get its first shots until the final five minutes of the first half. Olivia Woodson had a takeaway in the 40th minute, and her subsequent shot was blocked and then corralled by Bodmer. In the 44th minute, Ava Priest had a strong shot just outside of the box that Bodmer saved. The Bruins continued their momentum to start the second half, with Woodson and Leena Powell each recording a shot in the first four minutes.

Nakfoor earned her second consecutive shutout and third of the season, collecting one save. Bodmer finished with two saves.

The Bruins will wrap up their East Coast road trip at Maryland on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 12pm ET/9am PT.