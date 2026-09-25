Meet Mr. Knight

Knight's eight touchdowns account for 48 of UCLA's 125 points. He ran for 177 yards against Purdue after scoring three touchdowns against California and three more against San Diego State.

And while he was a Second Team All-American in 2025 at JMU, helping the Dukes to the Sun Belt Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, the production on a big stage in Los Angeles and in the Big Ten has introduced Knight to an even larger portion of the college football audience.

But he has always had an audience in Delaware, where his story reaches back to that town of Smyrna, and a family that was bound together through football.

One of the earliest memories in the family's football history belongs to Wayne's older brother Wade Jr., known as “BoBo.”

BoBo played at Smyrna High, and Wayne remembers watching him return a kickoff for a touchdown as a freshman. That play helped spark the younger Knight brothers’ interest in football.

His brother William became one of Delaware's most prolific high school running backs and played at the University of Delaware. Wayne followed him at Smyrna, and Yamir developed into a wide receiver who is currently at SMU.

Wayne Knight became a three-time all-state and three-time all-conference selection at Smyrna and helped the Eagles reach the Delaware Class 3A championship game in 2021.

Wayne left for James Madison in 2022. Yamir soon decided to join him, playing at JMU in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to SMU.

"To get the opportunity to continue to play with your brother is a great thing," Smyrna High School head coach Mike Judy told Bay to Bay News when Yamir committed to JMU. "It's very unique situation.”

BoBo never saw their college reunion. He died in a car accident in December 2017 at age 22.

The brothers continued playing the sport BoBo had helped bring into their lives.

Smyrna sits in central Delaware, away from the recruiting territories that regularly stock major college rosters. Knight's recruitment also unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic, making exposure even more difficult for a 5-foot-7 prospect from one of the country's smaller states.

He remembers his options plainly.

"I was just a small school guy," Knight said. "No P4 offers or really no G4, no G5 offers as well. James Madison came in late and, you know, it was a blessing. It was a blessing and I took advantage of the opportunity. I committed in December actually. So, yeah, it was a small school guy. I didn't really have much."

He still imagined eventually playing on the sport's bigger stages.

"That's always been a dream," Knight said. "You always want to get on the big stage and, you know, show everyone that you can do it."

Getting to James Madison did not immediately solve everything.

Knight carried five times for minus-8 yards as a freshman in 2022. His sophomore season consisted of four appearances and 23 rushing yards before he used a redshirt.

After his conversation with Chesney, Knight returned knowing he would have to earn his place.

"I hadn't done anything in college yet," Knight said. "And Chesney just told me you're going to have to fight. You're going to have to battle every single day."

His workload grew in 2024. Knight rushed for 449 yards, averaged 5.8 yards per carry and caught 15 passes for another 137 yards.

He had also begun to understand the position differently.

"You come in as a freshman, you may not have the most confidence in the world," Knight said. "You see some of the bigger guys, whatever the case may be and then you just continue to battle and battle and battle and each and every day you want to improve and grow your confidence."

The following season, James Madison handed him the football 207 times.

Knight rushed for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns, caught 40 passes for 397 yards and another score, and set a school record with 2,039 all-purpose yards. He earned second-team All-America honors and was named MVP of the Sun Belt championship game after rushing for a career-high 211 yards against Troy. He added 110 yards against Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Facing Oregon gave him another reference point.

"It really opened my eyes to realize, it's just football at the end of the day," Knight said.

That breakout appearance against Oregon gave Knight an indication of how his game would translate in the Big Ten.

"I think the biggest thing for me was just the confidence piece,” Knight said. “ And learning that I need to understand how to slow the game down.”

Chesney sees the result on film.

"His vision is really him understanding and studying the film, and that puts him in a position to truly understand where he is going to be able to hit is important," Chesney said. "And then he's patient. I think that's one thing that you don't really notice a lot about him."





Put 'em in a blender 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/SU5OdHDULB — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 20, 2026



His height can be useful behind a Big Ten offensive line.

"He gets his handoff and he is patient waiting for something to open," Chesney said. "I think he hides behind a lot of the offensive linemen and then all of a sudden when something opens, he's at full speed within two or three steps."

The size that once contributed to a slower recruiting process has become part of his legend.

"His body balance is phenomenal," Chesney said. "His strength, he's bigger than you think."

Chesney also credits Knight’s understanding of UCLA’s blocking schemes with allowing him to consistently find openings.

“He doesn’t miss many of those holes because he understands the scheme, the intent of it and he understands the leverage we have on a lot of those blocks,” Chesney said. “So, he does a really good job of setting some things up, too. And, at the last second, he’s got that little bit of wiggle to break away and not give people clean shots on him.”

Knight's mother, Yolanda Miller, has lived with multiple sclerosis for years. Her sons grew up watching her deal with the disease while their football careers gradually took them farther from home.

Last winter, one of Wayne’s accomplishments brought the family back together in Delaware, even though he wasn’t there.

After his All-America season, Knight was selected as Delaware's 2025 Athlete of the Year. By the time the award was presented, Knight had already moved to Los Angeles to prepare for his final college season and was roughly 3,000 miles away.

Miller accepted the John J. Brady Award on his behalf.

When Chesney left James Madison for UCLA, Knight heard from programs across the Power Four. He ultimately chose to stay with the coach who had welcomed him back to JMU when his career was at its most uncertain.

“I know this guy wins,” Knight said about Chesney. "He wants to talk to his players. He wants to get to know you and know your journey and just know what kind of person you are. So, you can not only be a better player for him, but a better man after it's all said and done."

UCLA center Riley Robell also knew Knight before the All-America honors and national rankings. The former James Madison lineman met him while Robell was still a high school recruit.

"That's one of the hardest workers I've ever met," Robell said. "That guy puts his nose down, comes in here, and he goes at it all day, every day. He is one of those guys who is going to get it done. He is ‘Mr. Get It Done’.”

After scoring three touchdowns in his UCLA debut against California, Knight was able to reflect on finally getting to the big stage.

"I think it’s kind of a testimony just to trust the process. Everybody's story is different," Knight said. "People have been many places and had different kind of journeys, but I think when you really focus on your own journey and tune out the outside noise, good things will happen for you regardless."