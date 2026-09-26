Men's Soccer Draws at No. 4 Maryland, 2-2

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The UCLA men’s soccer team tied No. 4-ranked Maryland in College Park, Maryland, 2-2, with only 10 men on the field for the final 60 minutes of the match. Jaime Amaro and Victor Ciaurriz recorded goals for the Bruins.



UCLA (3-1-4, 0-1-2 Big Ten) created offensive momentum early – Oliver Roche, in his first start this season, took the opening shot of the match in the first minute off a Finot Pie cross that missed wide left.



The Bruins had another attempt early on a Pie shot to the bottom left corner in the third minute, but Terrapin keeper Laurin Mack came up with his first save. Maryland (6-1-1, 1-1-1 Big Ten) took their first shot in the fifth minute – a breakaway drive by Rodrigo Neri whose one touch found the lower right corner of the net, placing the Terrapins up 1-0.



UCLA keeper Wyatt Nelson came up with his first save in the seventh minute, snatching up a wide attempt from the left wing by Maryland’s Albi Ndrenika.



In the 19th minute, Ander Marticorena found control of the ball at midfield, and passed upfield to Amaro, who drove to the top of the box and took a shot towards the bottom right corner that fell past Mack and through the net, evening the score 1-1. It marked Amaro’s second goal of the season on a mere six shots.



The Bruins would find themselves shorthanded for the final hour of the match – in the 30th minute, Diego Martinez was called for a red card, keeping UCLA a man down on the field through the entirety of the second half.



The 10-man Bruins came out of halftime with aggression on offense, attempting four corner kicks in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. In the 54th minute, Adrian Aguilar sent a ball in that found the head of Ciaurriz on the left side of the goal. Ciaurriz’ header found its way past Mack and found the bottom of the net, giving UCLA its first lead of the night, 2-1.



The Bruins were able to hold Maryland without a shot on goal for 48 minutes after their opening three shots in the first half. Terrapin forward Dominic Ayella was able to find a look from just outside the goal area that fell through the grasp of Nelson, evening the score once more, 2-2.



Nelson made a save in the 85th minute on a Maryland corner that was tipped over the top of the goal. The Terrapins attempted 24 shots, but only seven were on goal – Nelson saved five.



The Bruins continued their unbeaten streak against Maryland, at 2-0-3, since joining the Big Ten Conference. UCLA’s now-seven-match unbeaten streak against the Terrapins since 2018, with a record of 4-0-3, marks the program’s tied-longest active unbeaten streak against a conference opponent.



The Bruins return to action on Monday, Sept. 28, in a road contest against Penn State. Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM PT, to be televised nationally on Big Ten Network.