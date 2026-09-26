Postgame Notes - UCLA at Maryland

POSTGAME NOTES

UCLA 54, Maryland 3

College Park, Md. (SECU Stadium)

September 26, 2026

Records: UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA at No. 20 Oregon – Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.). – Oct. 10, 2026

TEAM NOTES

• The Bruins’ 51-point margin of victory was the program’s largest ever in a Big Ten game, and the largest overall against a conference opponent since defeating Arizona by a margin of 66-10 on Nov. 3, 2012.

• More specifically, UCLA’s 51-point margin of victory was its largest in a conference road game since blanking Washington State 55-0 in 1955.

• UCLA’s three points allowed are its fewest since blanking Oregon State, 41-0, on Nov. 7, 2015.

• The Bruins are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2022. It also marks UCLA’s first four-game winning streak since the 2022 campaign.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach to start his tenure 4-0 since Red Sanders in 1949.

• UCLA had an 80-yard TD pass and a 60-yard TD run in the same game for the first time in program history

• The Bruins recorded five takeaways for the first time since Sept. 21, 2019 at Washington State (UCLA had four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in a 67-63 shootout win over the Cougars).

• Paired with last week’s 52-38 home win over Purdue, UCLA has scored 50+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1993. It’s the first time the Bruins have notched 50+ points in back-to-back conference games since 1973.

• UCLA had four rushing touchdowns on Saturday, giving the team 4+ scores on the ground in each of its first four games of 2026. The last time the program had a four-game streak with 4+ rushing touchdowns was 1976, when UCLA had a program-record streak of six games from Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1976.

• This marks the fourth time in program history that UCLA has managed to put together a four-game streak with 4+ rushing TDs (it also happened twice during the 1973 campaign).

• The Bruins have totaled 18 rushing touchdowns through their first four games. That is the second-most in program history, trailing only the 1973 squad which compiled a school-record 19 rushing TDs through their first four games. That 1973 Bruin team went on to score 56 rushing touchdowns, which is a school record by a wide margin (the second-place 1976 squad ran for 42 TDs).

• UCLA has a quartet of games with 4+ rushing touchdowns to start 2026. Dating back to 1995, UCLA has had four separate games with 4+ rush TDs in an entire season just three times (1996, 2012, 2013).

• Four different Bruin backs recorded a rushing touchdown. That marked the first time that had happened against an FBS opponent since Nov. 5 at Arizona State (TDs scored by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Keegan Jones, Kazmeir Allen, Colson Yankoff).

• More specifically, UCLA had four separate running backs score a rushing touchdown against Maryland. That’s a first for the program against an FBS opponent since Nov. 3, 2012 vs. Arizona (TDs scored by Johnathan Franklin, Melvin Emesibe, Damien Thigpen, and Steven Manfro).

• This is the seventh time since 2000 that the Bruins have opened a season 4-0 (2001, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2026).

• UCLA has outscored its opponents 76-17 in the fourth quarter through the first four games of the season.

• Coach Chesney has now won 14 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• UCLA had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns. It was the Bruins’ first game with multiple pick-sixes since Aug. 30, 2014 vs. Virginia. It was the seventh time in program history that UCLA recorded multiple interception returns for TDs.

• The Bruins had four interceptions overall, a first for the program since grabbing six at Utah on Oct. 3, 2013.

• The Bruins have now recorded an interception in four straight games, a first for the program since Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, 2024 (Rutgers-Nebraska-Iowa-Washington).

• UCLA’s seven interceptions on the year have already surpassed the team’s 2025 season total (four).

• UCLA scored 20 points in the second quarter. It was the team’s fourth straight game with a 20-point quarter. The last time UCLA had four games with a 20-point quarter was the 2021 season (six games).

• The Bruins scored on a 83-yard catch-and-run by Aidan Mizell in the fourth quarter. It was the squad’s longest TD pass since a 94-yard Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Demetric Felton connection at Washington State on Sept. 21, 2019.

• UCLA improved to 3-1 all-time against Maryland, recording its first-ever win in College Park (previously 0-1).

PLAYER NOTES