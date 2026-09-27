Hayashi Brace Leads UCLA to 2-0 Win at Maryland

A brace by senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi lifted No. 12 UCLA to a 2-0 victory at Maryland and concluded a successful East Coast road trip that saw the Bruins earn two shutouts and gain six points in the Big Ten standings.

The Bruins (7-3-1, 4-1-0 in the Big Ten) and Terrapins (3-7-1, 0-5-0) were deadlocked at 0-0 when Maryland defender Paige Foye was sent off with her second yellow card on a breakaway foul to Kara Croone in the 70th minute. UCLA took advantage, scoring both of its goals in the final 15 minutes of play.

Hayashi's first goal at 74:22 was a stunner, a leaping header off a perfect service from freshman Anna Wilson. Hayashi scored the insurance goal at 86:02 after taking a through ball from Grace Shank and firing past the charging goalkeeper for her first brace as a Bruin. Shank, playing near her hometown of McLean, Va., assisted on both of Hayashi's goals and was dangerous throughout the game, hitting two shots off the crossbar and totaling five shots, including two on goal

UCLA started the game aggressively, sending two dangerous crosses into the box in the first four minutes of the game that just missed connecting with Croone. The Bruins had another good chance in the 17th minute following a corner kick. Hayashi backheeled a pass to Shank, who sent a ball into the box to Sammy Sanchez. The junior defender one-timed a shot that just missed high. Three minutes later, Maryland nearly scored on a set piece after earning a free kick, but Dani Gichner's header just missed the left post.

The Bruins outshot the Terrapins, 21-9. Goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor earned her third consecutive shutout, making four saves.

Next up for the Bruins is a road game at Oregon on Friday, Oct. 2 at 6pm.