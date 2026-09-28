Men's Water Polo Sweeps MPSF Weekly Awards

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – UCLA men’s water polo swept the MPSF West weekly awards Monday, as Nate Tauscher won MPSF West/Delfina Player of the Week and Luka Gladović was voted MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week. Each award is the player’s second and Gladović’s represents a repeat honor.



Tauscher piled up a career-high 18 saves in the Bruins’ 16-11 win versus No. 4 Fordham. Two of the Rams’ goals were scored with Tauscher on the bench during a brief seven-on-six stretch. The next day, he recorded 11 more saves and surrendered eight goals in three quarters of work as UCLA bested No. 13 Pepperdine 16-11 on the road. Tauscher also logged one steal against Fordham and an assist at Pepperdine.



Gladović recorded his third hat trick in four games, helping the Bruins knock Fordham from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Belgrade, Serbia native had a hand in seven goals, also assisting on four while posting a field block and winning both his sprints. Gladović tacked on another helper at Pepperdine.



Despite missing the season’s first five contests, Tauscher leads UCLA with 68 saves. He has now made double-digit stops in three consecutive games. Gladović is second on the Bruins with 24 goals, in just 12 games. He has five hat tricks and one four-goal showing.





2026 MPSF WEST/DELFINA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player, Team Aug. 31 Robert López Duart, USC Sept. 7 Efe Naipoglu, USC Sept. 14 Tomas Perrone, California Sept. 21 Bernardo Herzer, Stanford Sept. 28 Nate Tauscher, UCLA



2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK