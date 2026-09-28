Men's Water Polo Sweeps MPSF Weekly AwardsMen's Water Polo Sweeps MPSF Weekly Awards

Nate Tauscher (left) and Luka Gladović

Photo collage of Nate Tauscher and Luka Gladović

Men's Water Polo Sweeps MPSF Weekly Awards

Men's Water Polo

Tauscher earned Player of the Week award, while Gladović was voted Newcomer of the Week.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – UCLA men’s water polo swept the MPSF West weekly awards Monday, as Nate Tauscher won MPSF West/Delfina Player of the Week and Luka Gladović was voted MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week. Each award is the player’s second and Gladović’s represents a repeat honor.

Tauscher piled up a career-high 18 saves in the Bruins’ 16-11 win versus No. 4 Fordham. Two of the Rams’ goals were scored with Tauscher on the bench during a brief seven-on-six stretch. The next day, he recorded 11 more saves and surrendered eight goals in three quarters of work as UCLA bested No. 13 Pepperdine 16-11 on the road. Tauscher also logged one steal against Fordham and an assist at Pepperdine.

Gladović recorded his third hat trick in four games, helping the Bruins knock Fordham from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Belgrade, Serbia native had a hand in seven goals, also assisting on four while posting a field block and winning both his sprints. Gladović tacked on another helper at Pepperdine.

Despite missing the season’s first five contests, Tauscher leads UCLA with 68 saves. He has now made double-digit stops in three consecutive games. Gladović is second on the Bruins with 24 goals, in just 12 games. He has five hat tricks and one four-goal showing.

2026 MPSF WEST/DELFINA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player, Team
Aug. 31 Robert López Duart, USC
Sept. 7 Efe Naipoglu, USC
Sept. 14 Tomas Perrone, California
Sept. 21 Bernardo Herzer, Stanford
Sept. 28 Nate Tauscher, UCLA


2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player, Team
Aug. 31 Tyler Anderson, USC
Sept. 7 Dimitris Chatzis, Stanford
Sept. 14 Ilias Angelopoulos, California
Sept. 21 Luka Gladović, UCLA
Sept. 28 Luka Gladović, UCLA