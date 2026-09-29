Bruins in the NFL: Week 3

A total of 20 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Standout performances came from linebacker Kain Medrano (Washington Commanders), who sealed a win with a fourth-quarter pick-six, tight end Greg Dulcich (Miami Dolphins), who reeled in a career-long 42-yard catch, and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (Dallas Cowboys), who notched a career-high six tackles.

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and made a pair of tackles.

Week 4: Sunday at Houston – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Matt Dickerson, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars – Recorded three tackles over 22 defensive snaps to help Jacksonville to a 35-6 win over defending AFC Champion New England.

Week 4: Sunday at Cincinnati – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Dulcich started and reeled in five catches for 55 yards. It was tied for his most receptions in a game and his second-highest receiving yardage total over the last four seasons (since 2023). The fifth-year pro recorded a career-long 42-yard reception early in the third quarter to set up a Dolphins’ field goal.

Week 4: Sunday at Minnesota – 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Converted his lone field goal attempt – from 24 yards out – and was 2-for-2 on PATs.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Dallas – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

– Converted his lone field goal attempt – from 24 yards out – and was 2-for-2 on PATs. Week 4: Sunday vs. Dallas – 10 a.m. PT (FOX) Ale Kaho, LB, Washington Commanders – Played a season-high 30 snaps, including two on defense, and made a career-high three tackles. Kaho’s contributions on special teams helped Washington eke out a 33-31 win over Seattle at home.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Indianapolis – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network)

Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Tied for the team lead with six total tackles in the Rams’ road loss at Denver.

Week 4: Sunday at Philadelphia – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and made two tackles in the Colts’ 19-17 win at home over Houston.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Washington – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network)

Kain Medrano, LB, Washington Commanders – The second-year pro had his finest NFL game to date, recording a career-high five tackles while scoring the game-winning points of the Commanders’ 33-31 victory with a 50-yard pick-six off former USC quarterback Sam Darnold late in the fourth quarter. It marked Medrano’s first-career interception.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Indianapolis – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Turned in one of the best performances of his career, totaling a career-best six tackles during the Cowboys’ game against Baltimore in Rio de Janeiro. His five solo stops were tied for the team lead.

Week 4: Sunday at Houston – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Started and made one tackle. Also batted down a pass in the Niners’ home win over Arizona.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Denver – 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, Tennessee Titans – Played 24 snaps (13 on defense, 11 on special teams), recording one tackle.

Week 4: Sunday at Baltimore – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Schwesinger started and contributed six tackles in the Browns’ 21-18 home win over Carolina. He played every defensive snap for Cleveland. The reigning NFL Rookie of the Year has totaled at least five tackles in each of his 19 career games.

Week 4: Thursday vs. Pittsburgh – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Yankoff reeled in one catch, for two yards. It was his second straight game with a reception.

Week 4: Sunday vs. Indianapolis – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network)

G Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), G Jon Gaines II (Arizona Cardinals), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), CB Fabian Moreau (Washington Commanders), LB Darius Muasau (New England Patriots), and G Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers) also played, but did not record any statistics.