Men's Soccer Beats Penn State, 4-2

University Park, PA – The UCLA men’s soccer team earned its first win in Big Ten Conference play on Monday, taking down Penn State 4-2. Shakir Nixon tallied a pair of penalty kick goals, while Philip Naef and Diego Castano also found the back of the net.



With the win, UCLA (4-1-4, 1-1-2 Big Ten) earns its first conference win of the year, while Penn State (2-6-0, 0-3-0 Big Ten) remains winless in conference action.



The Bruins scored a trio of goals in the opening half, as Naef, Castano and Nixon all tallied goals to put UCLA in front 3-0 at the halftime break.



In the opening minute of the game goalkeeper Ryan Tiltack was called into action. The sophomore got down smartly and dove to his right to parry a shot from the Nittany



Naef opened the scoring in the sixth minute after some nice build-up play down the left flank. Henry Jeffcott carried the ball into space before laying the ball off to Finot Pie. The Spaniard then lifted a cross across goal, which found the feet of Naef, who took a touch to settle the ball before burying it into the back of the net to put UCLA up 1-0.



The Bruins doubled the lead in the 36th minute through Castano. Jaime Amaro picked up the ball and entered the final third before spraying a pass to substitute Logan Hall, who then squared the ball to Castano. Castano slotted the ball past the on-rushing keeper to put the Bruins up 2-0.



UCLA added a third goal in the opening half three minutes later. After Pie was fouled in the Penn State penalty box Nixon stepped up to take the ensuing penalty and converted it to push UCLA in front 3-0.



In the second half the Nittany Lions scored two goals in 10 minutes of game action to make it 3-2 in favor of UCLA with 12 minutes to play.



Oliver Roche was brought down in the penalty area again for the Bruins in the 79th minute, allowing Nixon to step up and slot home his second penalty of the game, giving UCLA the 4-2 advantage. Nixon is now 4-for-4 on penalty kicks to begin the 2026 season.



Up Next: UCLA returns to action on Saturday, hosting Michigan State. Kickoff is set for 6 pm PT and the match will be broadcast on B1G+.





