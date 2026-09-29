Paloma Daubert Repeats as Big Ten Defensive Player of Week

Junior Paloma Daubert has been named the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after leading UCLA to a pair of road shutouts against Rutgers and Maryland.

The shutouts were UCLA’s fourth and fifth of the year. Daubert played the full 90 minutes in each game, holding Rutgers to just one shot on goal and Maryland to four shots on goal. Daubert, the Bruins’ team captain, has played in every minute of every game. The No. 10-ranked Bruins finished the month of September with a 5-1 record with four shutouts and just two goals allowed, one each to the top two scoring teams in the Big Ten.

This is Daubert’s second Big Ten weekly honor. UCLA has won 14 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten; eight have been Defensive Player of the Week awards. Daubert is the first player to win Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks since Iowa’s Samantha Cary did it in 2023.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Aubrey Kulpa, Penn State; Aug. 25 – Kennedy Bell, Michigan State; Sept. 1 – Nicole Crane, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Elle Britt, Ohio State; Sept. 15 – Kayla Briggs, Michigan State; Sept. 22 – Ella Jablinskey, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Amanda Schlueter, Ohio State.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Taylor Dever, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Hailey Baumann, Wisconsin; Sept. 1 – Tanna Schornstein, Purdue; Sept. 8 – Sutton Webb, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Maylen Montoya, Washington; Sept. 22 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Sept. 29 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week: Aug. 18 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Aug. 25 – Drew Stover, Wisconsin/Peighton Northrup, Ohio State; Sept. 1 – Mackenzie Gress, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Sarah Martin, Minnesota; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Nyamma Nelson, Northwestern & Krystina Wolf, Purdue.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Aug. 18 – Shiloh Baird, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Zoe Miles, Purdue; Sept. 1 – Molly Hale, UCLA; Sept. 8 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Sept. 15 – Izy Truab, Wisconsin; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers.