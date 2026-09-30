Men's Tennis Posts First Results of Fall

TULSA, Okla. – UCLA men’s tennis posted its first results of the fall at concurrent national and local events. Six Bruins competed at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. from Sept. 19-27, while two others were in action at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, Calif. from Sept. 25-27.



Andy Nguyen, Rudy Quan and Emon van Loben Sels shined at Michael D. Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, turning in ranked wins. Nguyen joined Quan and van Loben Sels in the singles main draw after advancing though the prequalifying and qualifying stages. Quan reached the consolation quarterfinal round.



Nav Dayal, Bengt Reinhard and Lev Seidman joined Nguyen in prequalifying. Freshmen Dayal and Seidman would leave with their first career wins in blue and gold. Seidman earned straight-set triumphs over Eyal Shumilov of Virginia Tech and Chris Xu of North Carolina before being stopped just short of qualifying. Dayal downed Georgia’s Eudald Gonzalez in a prequalifying consolation match.

Men

Nguyen beat a pair of Big Ten Conference counterparts in Jeri Lassila of Nebraska and Soham Purohit of Washington, before picking up his qualifying spot by way of walkover. Nguyen then took advantage of that opportunity, defeating No. 91 Igor Kudriashov of Ole Miss and Shaurya Bharadwaj of Pennsylvania to make the main draw. Each decision was made in straight sets.



Nguyen’s journey came to an end against No. 16 Rodrigo Fernandez of Cornell, while No. 49 Quan fell to No. 121 Asahi Harazaki of Oklahoma. No. 22 van Loben Sels prevailed in his first-round match, topping No. 25 Rohan Murali of Harvard 7-5, 6-4. The fifth-year Bruin’s time in the main draw ended there, though, as he was beaten by eventual champion and 80th-ranked Roger Pascual of TCU the next time out.



Quan showed resolve in his consolation contests, taking down No. 85 Toby Kodat of North Carolina State, No. 60 Manvydas Balciunas of San Diego and Tulsa’s Nikita Volonski in straight sets. Quan’s run was ultimately stopped by No. 7 Aidan Kim of Ohio State.



At Sherwood Country Club, Cassius Chinlund and Leo von Bismarck took on foes from Grand Canyon, Pacific, SMU and Saint Mary’s. Each picked up a pair of singles victories and they collaborated on two more in doubles play across the three-day event. They had a spotless Saturday versus participants from Pacific.



UCLA continues its fall at the UC Santa Barbara Fall Classic, which is scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at Arnhold Tennis Center in Santa Barbara, Calif. The ITA Regional Championships follow Oct. 15-20 at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center in Malibu, Calif.