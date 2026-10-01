Women’s Basketball Returns to Coretta Scott King Classic in January

Newark, N.J. – The Bruins have signed on to compete in the third annual Coretta Scott King Classic, returning to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for the premier women’s basketball event. UCLA participated in the inaugural showcase back in 2025, defeating Baylor 72-57 in the late non-conference bout.



UCLA will face Oklahoma on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 18, 2027 – as the first matchup of the women’s basketball double-header in New Jersey. The Bruins and Sooners tip off at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on FOX.



"The Coretta Scott King Classic continues to bring my family’s enduring legacy into spaces where young people can see, experience, and embody the values my mother held so deeply,” said Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and CEO of The King Center. “Through the power of women’s basketball, this event creates an opportunity to celebrate excellence while encouraging the next generation to lead with courage, purpose, and a commitment to community."



The Bruins match up against Oklahoma in a rematch of last season’s Nov. 10 meeting in Sacramento; UCLA earned a 73-59 victory at the Golden 1 Center.



GAME SCHEDULE



Game 1 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET: UCLA vs. Oklahoma

Game 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET: UConn vs. Seton Hall



FROM THE HEAD COACH

"We are proud to return to the Coretta Scott King Classic this season,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close. “It is such a blessing to be part of an amazing event that honors the legacy of the King family and brings us together through sport. We always look to compete against excellent competition, and we know Oklahoma will bring out the best in us. We’re looking forward to it!”



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Coretta Scott King Classic are on sale now via Prucenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, and Prudential Center’s Box Office. For group opportunities and experiences for 10+ people, contact 973-757-6000 or email groupevents@prucenter.com. For Premium seating opportunities, visit prucenter.com/premium.

Follow on social media for more up-to-date information as it becomes available: @CSKClassic (X) and @CorettaScottKingClassic (Instagram).