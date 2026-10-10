Postgame Notes - UCLA at Oregon

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 21 UCLA 17, No. 13 Maryland 15

Eugene, Ore. (Autzen Stadium)

Oct. 10, 2026

Records: UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten), Oregon (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA vs. Wisconsin – Rose Bowl Stadium – Oct. 17, 2026 – NBC

TEAM NOTES

• The victory marked UCLA’s first win over the Ducks in Eugene since 2004.

• The victory marked UCLA’s first win over a ranked Ducks squad in Eugene ever.

• The Bruins improved to 41-33 all-time against Oregon.

• UCLA is 5-0 to start a season for the 15th time in program history, and first time since 2022.

• Saturday’s result marked the first time UCLA defeated an AP top-15 team on the road since 2014 (vs. Arizona State).

• It was the Bruins’ first road win over a ranked team since 2019 at Washington State.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 5-0.

• Coach Chesney has now won 15 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• Defensively, UCLA held Oregon to 1-12 on third downs. The Bruins have held their opponents 2-27 on third down over the last two games.

• UCLA allowed just six points in the first half. The Bruins allowed seven points or fewer in five of their first nine halves of the year.

• Except for 2-yard rush that ended the half, UCLA held Oregon to negative yardage or an incomplete pass on six consecutive plays from scrimmage to end the first half.

• UCLA allowed points off a turnover for just the second time this season.

• UCLA had a season-high seven takeaways in the contest. It was the Bruins’ most in a game since Nov. 8, 2003 vs. Washington State (also seven).

• The Bruins recovered five fumbles, their most in a game since 1998 vs. USC.

PLAYER NOTES

• WR Aidan Mizell made his first start in a Bruin uniform on Saturday. He then hooked up with QB Nico Iamaleava for a 62-yard completion on the game’s first play from scrimmage. It was the second game in a row with an explosive reception for Mizell, who reeled in a career-long 83-yard catch two weeks ago at Maryland.

• RB Wayne Knight scored on a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. It was his 10th rushing touchdown of the year.

• Knight is the first Bruin with a rushing TD in the first five games of a season since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005

• Knight is the first UCLA player with 10 rushing TDs through the first half of a UCLA season since DeShaun Foster in 2001.

• Jalen Woods matched a career high with 2.0 tackles for loss. Both his TFLs came during a 3-and-out defensive drive for the Bruins near the end of the first half. That drive went TFL-incomplete pass-TFL-punt.

• DB Ta’Shawn James recorded his Big Ten-leading fourth interception of the season late in the first half. He’s the first Bruin with four picks in a season since Alex Johnson had five during the 2023 campaign.

• DB Tao Johnson recorded an interception in the third quarter. It was the fourth pick of his career, and first as a Bruin.

• QB Ty Dieffenbach made his UCLA debut on Saturday. He also threw his first passing TD as a Bruin, a 9-yard linkup with Wayne Knight in the third quarter that scored the game-winning points.

• The receiving TD was Knight’s first as a Bruin, and put him up to a combined 11 touchdowns on the year. It was his sixth-career game with multiple TDs (fourth this year).

• Knight finished with 103 rushing yards on 22 carries, and 130 yards of total offense (15 kickoff return, 12 receiving). It was his eighth-career game with 100+ rushing yards, and 16th with 100+ APY.

• Knight has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in three straight games, a career first.