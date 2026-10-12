Woods Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Fifth-year linebacker Jalen Woods of the UCLA football team was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after his standout performance in the Bruins’ 17-15 Big Ten victory over then-No. 13 Oregon on Oct. 10 in Eugene, Ore.

Woods totaled a team-high nine tackles for the Bruins, including 2.0 tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble to lead a strong defensive effort by UCLA. The Bruins bottled up the Ducks to the tune of 89 yards of total offense through three quarters, finishing the game having allowed just 73 rushing yards and 272 yards of total offense. The Bruins held Oregon to a completion percentage below 50 percent, and limited the Ducks to a 2.7 yards per rush average for the game.

The result was a historic one for UCLA, marking the squad’s first-ever win over a ranked Oregon team in Eugene. It was the Bruins’ first win of any kind at Autzen Stadium since 2004. The victory moved UCLA’s record to 5-0 – making Bob Chesney the first head coach in program history to start his tenure with five consecutive wins – and helped the Bruins rise to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Woods’ performance marked the latest standout effort in his strong start to the 2026 campaign. The Compton, Calif. native ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference in tackling (8.2 tackles per game) and has recorded at least eight tackles in all but one game. Woods registered a season-high 11 tackles in the Bruins’ season-opener against California on Sept. 5, and recorded his first-career interception during UCLA’s home opener against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.

Woods is the third Bruin to earn Big Ten defensive honors in a six week-span to open the year, as teammates DB Ta’Shawn James (two interceptions vs. Cal on Sept. 5) and LB Sammy Omosigho (12 tackles, two forced fumbles vs. Purdue on Sept. 19) previously earned recognition from the conference. No other school has had more than one Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honoree so far in 2026.

UCLA returns to the Rose Bowl this Saturday, hosting Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in a pivotal league game in Pasadena. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.