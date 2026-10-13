Bruins in the NFL: Week 5

A total of 22 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. RB Carson Steele made his season debut with the Philadelphia Eagles, marking his first NFL appearance since the 2024 campaign. LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns) had another standout performance during his sophomore campaign in the league, while K Ka’imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) registered season highs in field goals (4) and points (14).

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and contributed one tackle in the Cowboys’ Thursday Night Football showdown vs. Tampa Bay.

Week 6: Sunday at Green Bay – 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)





– Started and contributed one tackle in the Cowboys’ Thursday Night Football showdown vs. Tampa Bay. Week 6: Sunday at Green Bay – 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Started and reeled in four passes for 37 yards. He also made a catch on a fourth-quarter two-point conversion by Miami. Dulcich has recorded multiple receptions in four games so far this year.

Week 6: Bye





– Started and reeled in four passes for 37 yards. He also made a catch on a fourth-quarter two-point conversion by Miami. Dulcich has recorded multiple receptions in four games so far this year. Week 6: Bye Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, and also converted both his PAT attempts, in a 26-3 road win at Tennessee. His two longest makes came from 53 and 45 yards out. He accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Texans’ points, and outscored Tennessee himself by a margin of 14-3. His four made field goals and 14 points were both season highs.

Week 6: Sunday vs. Jacksonville – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network)





– Was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, and also converted both his PAT attempts, in a 26-3 road win at Tennessee. His two longest makes came from 53 and 45 yards out. He accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Texans’ points, and outscored Tennessee himself by a margin of 14-3. His four made field goals and 14 points were both season highs. Week 6: Sunday vs. Jacksonville – 6:30 a.m. PT in London, UK (NFL Network) Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and posted six tackles. Lake played all 64 defensive snaps for the Rams, as well as 12 on special teams.

Week 6: Sunday vs. Arizona – 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and deflected a pair of passes in the Colts’ 34-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

Week 6: Sunday vs. Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Fabian Moreau, CB, Washington Commanders – Contributed four tackles – his most in a single game since the 2023 season – and had a pass breakup in Washington’s 27-27 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday.

Week 6: Monday at San Francisco – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Came off the bench and recorded a season-high five tackles in the Patriots’ 45-17 win over Las Vegas.

Week 6: Sunday vs. New York Jets – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Made five tackles, including a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss, in the Cowboys’ loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Week 6: Sunday at Green Bay – 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Started and made two tackles, including a seven-yard sack, in San Francisco’s 32-29 victory at Seattle.

Week 6: Monday vs. Washington – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Started and had a typically strong statistical performance for Cleveland, posting eight tackles with a strip sack and a pass breakup. The forced fumble – the first of his NFL career – occurred around midfield and led to a Browns touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Week 6: Sunday vs. Baltimore – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Made three tackles on special teams.

Week 6: Monday at San Francisco – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

G Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), DE Matt Dickerson (Jacksonville Jaguars), TE Greg Dulcich (Miami Dolphins), G Jon Gaines II (Arizona Cardinals), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), DE Oluwafemi Oladejo (Tennessee Titans), LB Kain Medrano (Washington Commanders), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), G Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers), and RB Carson Steele (Philadelphia Eagles) also played, but did not record any statistics.