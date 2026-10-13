Hayashi Selected Big Ten Offensive Player of Week

Senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi has been selected the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after totaling two goals and an assist over the weekend in wins over Indiana (5-0) and Illinois (2-1).

Hayashi (Toyooka, Japan) recorded her second brace in the last four games, scoring the game's first goal in the 24th minute and the game-winning goal in the 77th minute in the Illinois contest on Oct. 11. She was dangerous throughout the game, recording five shots. Against Indiana on Oct. 8, Hayashi recorded an assist, serving a through ball to Kara Croone for her second goal of the night. Hayashi had three shots in the game, including one on goal. She now leads the UCLA team in scoring with 14 points and is tied for the team lead with six goals.

This is Hayashi’s first Big Ten weekly honor of the season and of her career. UCLA has won 16 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten and five this season.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Aubrey Kulpa, Penn State; Aug. 25 – Kennedy Bell, Michigan State; Sept. 1 – Nicole Crane, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Elle Britt, Ohio State; Sept. 15 – Kayla Briggs, Michigan State; Sept. 22 – Ella Jablinskey, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Amanda Schlueter, Ohio State; Oct. 6 – Ava Westlund, Minnesota; Oct. 13 – Oruha Hayashi, UCLA.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Taylor Dever, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Hailey Baumann, Wisconsin; Sept. 1 – Tanna Schornstein, Purdue; Sept. 8 – Sutton Webb, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Maylen Montoya, Washington; Sept. 22 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Sept. 29 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Oct. 6 – Maya Loudd, Washington; Oct. 13 – Emilia Deppe, Purdue.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week: Aug. 18 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Aug. 25 – Drew Stover, Wisconsin/Peighton Northrup, Ohio State; Sept. 1 – Mackenzie Gress, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Sarah Martin, Minnesota; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Nyamma Nelson, Northwestern & Krystina Wolf, Purdue; Oct. 6 – Daphne Nakfoor, UCLA; Oct. 13 – Grace Miller, Purdue.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Aug. 18 – Shiloh Baird, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Zoe Miles, Purdue; Sept. 1 – Molly Hale, UCLA; Sept. 8 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Sept. 15 – Izy Truab, Wisconsin; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Oct. 13 – Kylie Farmer, Oregon.