Knight Named Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week For Third Time This Season

The Louisville Sports Commission on Tuesday morning announced that UCLA fifth-year running back Wayne Knight has been named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week following his all-around performance in UCLA’s 17-15 win at Oregon on Oct. 10.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is handed out annually to the most versatile player in college football. Knight was a member of the Hornung Award preseason watch list in 2026 after finishing as a finalist for the award in 2025 at James Madison.

This is the third time already this season that Knight has been tabbed the Hornung Player of the Week. Combined with his placement on the Hornung Honor Roll after Week 4, Knight has been recognized by the Hornung Award after four of UCLA’s five games this season.

Against Oregon, Knight rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries. He added 15 yards on kickoff returns and 12 receiving yards on three catches – including a game-deciding 9-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter – to finish with 130 all-purpose yards. It was his third consecutive game breaking the 100-yard rushing mark, a first in his career. Knight also found the end zone on the ground – with a 35-yard direct-snap run – giving him his fourth multi-TD performance of the year in just five games.

The Smyrna, Del. native had been one of the most electrifying players in college football to this point in the season, accruing 548 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 carries. Knight leads the FBS in scoring (13.2 points per game) and ranks third nationally in rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards (157.8 yards per game), and fourth nationally in total touchdowns (11) and yards per carry (7.72).

Knight is heading a UCLA run attack that ranks fourth in the FBS in rushing touchdowns (19) and sixth in yards per game (253.2).

UCLA returns to the Rose Bowl this Saturday, hosting Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in a pivotal league game in Pasadena. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.