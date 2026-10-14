Men's Tennis Heads to Pepperdine for ITA Regionals

MALIBU, Calif. – UCLA men’s tennis is sending its roster of eight players to the ITA Southwest Regional Championships this week at Pepperdine. Play at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center begins Thursday and continues through Tuesday, Oct. 20.
At stake are two invitations to the NCAA Championships singles tournament, which will be extended to the Southwest Regional champion and runner-up. An NCAA doubles berth will also be granted to the winning pair. Bruins claimed all three spots at the 2025 event in Tempe, Ariz., as Spencer Johnson and Rudy Quan reached the singles final and Johnson/Emon van Loben Sels won the doubles crown.
Three Bruins are seeded in the singles draw this year, headlined by van Loben Sels in the top position. Quan is No. 4 and Andy Nguyen is No. 9. Each picked up at least one singles win at September’s ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. The doubles partnership of Quan/van Loben Sels is seeded seventh and has a first-round bye.
Initial matchups for UCLA players are listed below. The draws are made up of 128 singles players (64 qualifying and 64 main draw) and 32 doubles teams.
SINGLES QUALIFYING
R1 - Leo von Bismarck vs. Lucas Msyca (UC Riverside)
SINGLES MAIN DRAW
R1 - (1) Emon van Loben Sels vs. Jan Kobierski (San Diego State)
R1 - Cassius Chinlund vs. No. 4 Qualifier
R1 - Bengt Reinhard vs. Milos Mikovic (Arizona State)
R1 - Lev Seidman vs. No. 8 Qualifier
R1 - (4) Rudy Quan vs. No. 9 Qualifier
R1 - (9) Andy Nguyen vs. Niels Hoffmann (USC)
R1 - Nav Dayal vs. (2) Sasha Rozin (Arizona)
DOUBLES MAIN DRAW
R1 - Andy Nguyen/Bengt Reinhard vs. John Cross/Jack Lukic (Cal Poly)
R1 - Nav Dayal/Leo von Bismarck vs. (16) Blake Anderson/Dinko Dinev (San Diego State)
R1 - Cassius Chinlund/Lev Seidman vs. Lorenzo Brunkow/Felipe Vasquez (UC Santa Barbara)
R2 – (7) Rudy Quan/Emon van Loben Sels vs. TBD