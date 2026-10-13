No. 12 UCLA Football Hosts Wisconsin at Rose Bowl Saturday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 12 UCLA football team hosts Wisconsin for its first home game in nearly a month at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Pasadena. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:36 p.m. PT on NBC. The undefeated Bruins (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will meet in Pasadena for the first time since the 1999 Rose Bowl Game.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday’s contest at this LINK.

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

Kickoff Time: 4:36 p.m. PT

Television: NBC

TV Talent: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Local Radio (UCLA Audio Network): KABC-AM 790

Local Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

SiriusXM: Radio (Ch. 85), App (Ch. 85)

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA defeated No. 13 Oregon, 17-15, last week on Oct. 10 for its first win in Eugene since 2004 and first road win over a ranked opponent since 2019. The Bruins’ defense had a season-high seven takeaways in the contest (five fumble recoveries, two interceptions) for its most in a game since 2003. Running back Wayne Knight rushed for 100+ yards (103) for a third straight Big Ten game and scored each of UCLA’s two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). The victory marked UCLA head coach Bob Chesney’s first win over a ranked FBS opponent.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight was honored as the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week for the third time this season after his performance at Oregon. Knight has been recognized by the Paul Hornung Award after four of UCLA’s five games this season. Knight totaled 130 all-purpose yards (103 rushing, 15 kick return, 12 receiving) in the victory.

Fifth-year linebacker Jalen Woods was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a standout performance at Oregon, where he notched a team-high nine tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble. The Compton, Calif., native ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference in tackling (8.2 tackles per game) and has recorded at least eight tackles in all but one game.

RANKINGS RECOGNITION

UCLA ascended to No. 12 in the latest AP poll on Sunday, marking the program’s highest ranking since Week 11 of the 2022 season.

KNIGHT’S HISTORIC START

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight leads the nation with 13.2 points per game and ranks fourth in FBS with 11 total touchdowns. He is averaging a Big Ten-best 157.80 all-purpose yards per game.

After scoring his 10th rushing touchdown of the season last week, Knight became the first Bruin to score at least one rushing touchdown in each of the first five games of a season since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005.

ELITE RUN GAME

UCLA leads the Big Ten in both rushing yards per game (253.2) and rushing touchdowns (19). The Bruins’ running back trio of Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods ranks among the top rushing attacks in the country. Together, they are averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 1,019 rushing yards on 148 attempts.

CHESNEY ERA

With his win at Oregon last week, Bob Chesney became the first UCLA head coach in program history to start his tenure in Westwood with a 5-0 record. He passed College Football Hall of Famer Henry ‘Red’ Sanders, who started his first season at UCLA with a 4-0 record in 1949.

Chesney was hired as the 20th head coach in UCLA football history on Dec. 6, 2025. He arrived in Westwood after two successful seasons at James Madison from 2024-25, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th unbeaten conference record in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney owns a career record of 137-52 (.725) in his 17th season as a head coach. The Kulpmont, Pa., native has directed five programs across four levels of college football: Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS. Twenty-six staff members (seven coaches and 19 support staff members) and 10 student-athletes followed Chesney from Harrisonburg, Va., to Westwood.

SAMMY-O

Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho is the FBS leader with four forced fumbles and Big Ten leader with 5.4 solo tackles per game. He’s also third in the league in tackles for loss per game (1.5), fourth in total tackles per game (8.4) and sixth in total sacks (3.0). Omosigho paces the Bruins' defense with 42 total tackles (27-15-42), 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks through UCLA's first five games.

Omosigho was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Sept. 30 after his outstanding play through the first four weeks of the season. The Crandall, Texas, native is also on the Butkus Award Watch List.

SERIES HISTORY

This Saturday's contest will mark the 12th all-time meeting between UCLA and Wisconsin. The Bruins lead the all-time series versus the Badgers, 7-4, dating back to 1938.

UCLA has lost three straight meetings to Wisconsin, all of which were bowl games. The two teams last met in the 2000 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, which resulted in a 21-20 victory for the Badgers.

UCLA and Wisconsin have met twice in Pasadena in the 1994 and 1999 Rose Bowl Games, both of which were one-score victories for the Badgers. UCLA has yet to notch a victory over Wisconsin in Rose Bowl Stadium.

UCLA TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket packages and single-game tickets for UCLA's upcoming football season are available. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.