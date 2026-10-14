Omosigho Added to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

HOUSTON – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the No. 12 UCLA football team was added to the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, it was announced by the he Rotary Club of Houston and Lombardi Award Committee on Wednesday.

Omosigho has put together a stellar 2026 campaign, leading the FBS with four forced fumbles and Big Ten with 5.4 solo tackles per game. He’s also third in the league in tackles for loss per game (1.5), fourth in total tackles per game (8.4), and sixth in total sacks (3.0). On the season, Omosigho paces the Bruins' defense with 42 total tackles (27-15-42), 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks through UCLA's first five games.

Omosigho is also on the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award Watch Lists.

One former UCLA football player has won the Lombardi Award: defensive end Laiatu Latu in 2023.

About the Lombardi Award

The Midseason Watchlist features 60 of the nation’s top linemen and linebackers. The players selected were evaluated based on their performances during the 2026 season to date, as well as their potential impact through the remainder of the campaign.

The Lombardi Award, presented annually to the nation’s best college offensive or defensive lineman, will once again be awarded at a ceremony in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 9, 2026. Celebrating its 53rd anniversary, the Lombardi Award has been presented in Houston, Texas, since its establishment in 1970.



The Lombardi Award is presented to outstanding linemen and linebackers who best epitomize his values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who are consistently showing the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions. Net proceeds from gala sponsorships, table sales and surrounding events are dedicated to supporting cancer research.