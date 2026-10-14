Women's Soccer Hosts Washington in Friday Night Home Finale

No. 11 UCLA (10-3-1, 7-1-0) vs. No. 14 Washington (11-1-2, 6-1-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 – 8 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium)

Tickets: uclabruins.com/tickets; UCLA students free

Theme: Blue Out

Giveaway: Blue pom poms & glow sticks

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Talent: Christian Miles, Tracey Bailey

Live Stats: statbroadcast.com

BRUINS FACE WASHINGTON FRIDAY

No. 11 UCLA (10-3-1, 7-1-0 in the Big Ten) will play its final regular season home game on Friday, Oct. 16 against No. 14 Washington (11-1-2, 6-1-1) at 8pm. The match will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network. The Bruins are riding a six-game winning streak, allowing only one goal over that span.

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES

Washington enters Sunday’s game with a 11-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 conference record. The Huskies currently ride a three-game win streak, with home wins over USC, Iowa and Penn State. Jadyn Holdenried and Alex Buck lead Washington with four goals apiece. Holdenried has a team-high 11 points, and has started all 14 of the Huskies’ games. Goalkeeper Tanner Ijams ranks second in the nation and first in the Big Ten with eight shutouts.

THE SERIES WITH WASHINGTON

UCLA leads the all-time series with Washington, 26-3-2. The Bruins lost the last matchup 1-0 in Seattle in 2025, snapping a prior 10-game UCLA winning streak. The Bruins are 6-0-1 against the Huskies at Wallis Annenberg Stadium since 2011.

SCHMIT FACES FORMER TEAM

UCLA assistant coach Cole Schmit will face off against his prior team on Friday night. Schmit was an assistant coach at Washington from 2022-25 and helped guide the Huskies to a 44-21-19 overall and 23-15-6 conference record during his four seasons. A year ago, Washington won the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals, and the coaching staff was selected the United Soccer Coaches North Region Staff of the Year.

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA defeated Illinois 2-1 on Oct. 11 behind a brace by Oruha Hayashi. The senior midfielder scored the opening goal in the first half and the game-winning goal in the 77th minute to lift UCLA to its sixth consecutive victory. The first goal came in the 24th minute from the right side of the pitch following a Grace Shank corner kick. After Illinois tied the game in the first half, Hayashi scored the game-winner with 14 minutes to play on another Shank corner kick.

HAYASHI NAMED BIG TEN OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

Senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi was selected the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after totaling two goals and an assist over the weekend in wins over Indiana (5-0) and Illinois (2-1). Hayashi recorded her second brace in the last four games, scoring the game’s first goal in the 24th minute and the game-winning goal in the 77th minute in the Illinois contest on Oct. 11. She was dangerous throughout the game, recording five shots. Against Indiana on Oct. 8, Hayashi recorded an assist, serving a through ball to Kara Croone for her second goal of the night. Hayashi had three shots in the game, including one on goal. She now leads the UCLA team in scoring with 14 points and is tied for the team lead with six goals. UCLA has won 16 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten and five this season.

SHANK-HAYASHI CONNECTION

Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank leads the Bruins and is tied for second in the Big Ten with seven assists. Four of her assists have gone to Oruha Hayashi, and Hayashi’s last four goals have been assisted by Shank. Hayashi has six goals in total this season, and the only two goals that were not assisted by Shank were a penalty kick and an unassisted goal.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA is ranked No. 11 in the IWSOC Coaches Poll, dropping one spot after victories against Indiana and Illinois. The Bruins moved up five spots to No. 3 in the Top Drawer Soccer Top 25.

BY THE NUMBERS

UCLA has allowed only three goals in conference play this season, and the Bruins’ 0.38 goals against average in Big Ten play ranks first in the league … The Bruins are tied with five other conference teams for first in shutouts in conference play with five … Prior to Illinois scoring at the 27:59 mark of their contest last Sunday, UCLA did not allow a goal in 560 straight minutes … Prior to this streak, the Bruins’ last shutout streak of five or more games came in 2024 when they started the season with five consecutive shutout victories … UCLA has outscored opponents 17-2 in the second half of games this season … Six of those 17 second-half goals have come in the final 10 minutes of the game, and four have come in the final five minutes.

A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER

UCLA went 5-1 in the month of September, posting four shutouts and allowing just two goals, one each to the top-scoring teams in the Big Ten. During the month, the Bruins beat two unbeaten teams, including No. 5 Ohio State and shutout two conference teams on the road.

BALANCED SCORING

After two new players scored their first goals of the year in the Indiana game, the Bruins now have nine different players with goals this season. Oruha Hayashi matched Kara Croone’s six goals after her brace on Sunday; those two players have recorded three braces in UCLA’s last four contests. Leena Powell has three goals this season, and Cate Sarinopoulos, Grace Shank and Molly Hale each have two. Payten Cooper, Asa Yamazaki, and Anna Wilson have scored one each. Hayashi now leads the team in points (14), while Croone leads the team in game-winning goals (3). Croone is also in double-digit points with 13. Shank leads the team with seven assists, after assisting both of the Hayashi goals against Illinois.

IRON WOMEN

Four Bruins have already logged over 1,100 minutes of play after 14 games. Junior defender Paloma Daubert has played every minute of every game, 1,260 minutes in total. Junior defender Asa Yamazaki ranks second in minutes played with 1,143, followed closely by sophomore midfielder Grace Shank, who has totaled 1,139, and senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi, who has played 1,133 minutes. Daubert, Shank and Hayashi are the only Bruins to start every game this season.

GOALKEEPER DEPTH

For the first time since the 2015 season, three different goalkeepers have started a game for the Bruins. Daphne Nakfoor has started the most games with nine and has five solo and one shared shutout on the year. She posted a season-high total of eight saves at Stanford. Mariangela Medina has made two starts, starting in the season opener against BYU, totaling five saves, and in the Bruins’ last game against Illinois. She also played the 31 final minutes of the Indiana contest and had one save while sharing the shutout with Nakfoor. Lynette Bryant got her first UCLA start against Pepperdine on Senior Day, earning a shutout, and she also started in the Bruins’ win over Purdue, making four saves.

UCLA IN THE BIG TEN

UCLA is in its third season in the Big Ten and holds an 20-4-5 all-time conference record. In year one in 2024, the Bruins finished second in the regular season with a 8-1-2 record and swept through the conference tournament, allowing zero goals in three games and setting a championship record with five goals in the title match against Rutgers. The Bruins went 6-2-3 in conference play in 2025 and finished third in the regular season and tournament. UCLA is currently tied with Ohio State for first in conference play with 21 points.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

UCLA endured a tough early-season schedule, matching up against four Top 5 teams in its first nine games. The Bruins played eight opponents who were unbeaten going into the matchup, and four of those teams (San Diego, Santa Clara, Purdue and Ohio State) came away with their first loss of the year. Those eight teams entered this week with a combined record of 66-19-20 (BYU 7-3-2, Duke 7-1-4, San Diego 4-7-2, Stanford 8-2-2, Santa Clara 7-2-5, Purdue 12-1-2, Michigan State 10-2-2, Ohio State 11-1-1).

WORLD CUP BRUINS

Freshman midfielder Mia Corona is the latest Bruin assigned to Women’s World Cup duty, as she has joined the U.S. team at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The U-17 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 7. Corona got into her first match as a Bruin on October 2 just before departing for World Cup play. This will be Corona’s second Under-17 World Cup, as she was a starter for the U.S. in the 2025 tournament. Junior goalkeeper Mariangela Medina returned recently after a stint with Mexico at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Medina missed six games while on national team duty. Junior defender Abby Gemma missed three games while training with the U.S. team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup as an alternate.

LOOKING AHEAD

UCLA will go on the road to play at Iowa on Oct. 22 and at Nebraska on Oct. 25 before closing the regular season at USC on Oct. 30.