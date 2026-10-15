Men's Golf Prepares for Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s golf team will compete at the three-day Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational starting this Friday, Oct. 16. The tournament will feature 14 teams and run from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, at The Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, Ga.).

Last season, the Bruins finished in 10th place out of 14 teams at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. Two seasons ago, UCLA recorded a second-place finish out of 14 teams as then-senior Omar Morales finished in a tie for fifth place at the fall tournament (Morales won the tournament in 2023).

The 14-team field this week will include Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Southern, host institution Georgia Tech, Loyola Marymount, Northwestern, Pepperdine, Stanford, UAB, UCLA, UNC Charlotte, USC and Virginia.

The upcoming tournament will mark UCLA’s fourth fall tournament in 2026. Most recently, UCLA finished in ninth place out of 14 teams at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 4-5.

Fans will be able to track the live scoring of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational by visiting Scoreboard.

UCLA has returned to action this season under the direction of fifth-year head coach Armen Kirakossian, who has been honored as the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year the past two seasons. Last spring, UCLA won its second consecutive Big Ten Championship before advancing to match play at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2015. UCLA defeated Texas and Arizona in back-to-back match-play competitions at the NCAA Championships, falling to top-seeded Auburn in the national championship final.

RETURNING FOR UCLA

The Bruins have returned four golfers from last season’s team – senior Alex Papayoanou, junior Baylor Larrabee and sophomores Josh Kim and Tyler Loree. All four student-athletes competed in the Bruins’ five-man rotation at the conference championships and NCAA Championship events last spring.

Larrabee and Kim earned PING All-West Region honors, as announced at the conclusion of the season by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), in addition to securing first-team All-Big Ten acclaim. Kim was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, one year after Larrabee had been recognized as the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2025.

Papayoanou and Loree each had strong finishes in the spring of 2026. Papayoanou won both of his match-play showdowns at the quarterfinal and semifinal events at NCAA Championships in Carlsbad. Loree won his match-play contest in the semifinal round against Arizona, helping UCLA advance to the championship round the following day.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE (UCLA’s full schedule)

The Bruins will have just two remaining fall tournaments, competing at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., and the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28 in Atlanta, Ga.).

UCLA’s Lineup: Josh Kim, Baylor Larrabee, Tyler Loree, Alex Papayoanou, Baron Nguyen

The Field at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational: in alphabetical order – Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Southern, host institution Georgia Tech, Loyola Marymount, Northwestern, Pepperdine, Stanford, UAB, UCLA, UNC Charlotte, USC and Virginia

Par and Yardage: The Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside Course), Alpharetta, Ga. – hosted by Georgia Tech. Par 72, and 7,017 yards.

Tournament Format: 54 holes, with 18 holes each day, starting on No. 1 and No. 10. The first groups are off at 9 a.m. (ET) on Friday and Saturday, and at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Sunday. Pairings and tee times will be pre-determined for Friday and Saturday’s rounds. The final round (Sunday) will be based on 36-hole score.

UCLA will begin from Hole No. 1 on Friday at approximately 7:50 a.m. PT (10:50 a.m. ET, in Georgia). Tee times for Friday's action are available by clicking here.

Live Scoring: Fans can follow along with live scoring at Scoreboard.

Weather Forecast: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s on Friday, and dipping into the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday.