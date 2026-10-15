Omosigho Named Quarterfinalist for 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the No. 12 UCLA football team was named one of 16 quarterfinalists for the 2026 Lott Impact Trophy on Thursday.

Semifinalists will be announced in mid-November. A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be presented in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 9. Two Bruins have won the Lott IMPACT Trophy in its 22-year history: linebackers Anthony Barr (2013) and Eric Kendricks (2014).

Omosigho leads the FBS with four forced fumbles and the Big Ten with 5.4 solo tackles per game through the first five games of the season. He also ranks third in the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.5) and fourth in total tackles per game (8.4). The Crandall, Texas, native paces the Bruins’ (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) defense with 42 total tackles (27 solo, 15 assisted), including 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Omosigho has also earned spots on the Bednarik, Butkus and Lombardi award watch lists in his debut season at UCLA. He has emerged as one of the nation’s top linebackers after ranking among Oklahoma’s top five tacklers as a reserve in both 2024 and 2025.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded annually goes to the “Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year,” a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.