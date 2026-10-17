Bruins Conclude Competition at The Golf Club of Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The UCLA men’s golf team closed the three-day Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in 11th place out of 14 teams on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Bruins shot 6-under 282 on Friday, 7-over 295 on Saturday, and 6-over 294 in Sunday’s final round. UCLA finished at 7-over 871 across three rounds, just three strokes shy of 10th-place Northwestern (4-over 868) and eight strokes behind ninth-place Virginia (1-over 865).

Host institution Georgia Tech (16-under 848) won the team title with a one-stroke advantage over second-place Georgia Southern (15-under 849). USC, Pepperdine and Clemson rounded out the top five teams. Georgia Tech shot 5-under 283, the best third round score of any team, to secure the championship on Sunday at The Golf Club of Georgia.

UCLA senior Alex Papayoanou (T-15) had the best individual performance of any of the Bruins. He shot 1-under 215 across three rounds, with round scores of 69-73-73. Papayoanou and sophomore Tyler Loree were the only UCLA golfers to record round scores under 70 – Papayoanou with 3-under 69 on Friday, and Loree at 4-under 68 on Friday.

Loree and junior Baylor Larrabee both finished in a tie for 27th place, at 2-over 218. Loree registered round scores of 68-74-76, while Larrabee carded round scores of 72-75-71.

Sophomore Josh Kim (T-46) shot 4-over 220, while freshman Baron Nguyen (77th place) finished the tournament at 17-over 233.

The Bruins will conclude their fall golf season at Atlanta, Ga., competing at the East Lake Cup (hosted at East Lake Golf Club) from Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28. UCLA’s spring season will tee off in Southern California at the Southwestern Invitational on Monday, Jan. 25 (continuing on Tuesday, Jan. 26).

Saturday’s Second Round – Recap

The Bruins finished in 11th place out of 14 teams through the first two rounds of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational on Saturday.

In Saturday’s second round, the Bruins carded 7-over 295. UCLA had concluded Friday’s opening round at 6-under 282.

Seven teams across the middle portion of the team leaderboard are separated by just seven strokes. The Bruins (1-over, 577) currently trail Loyola Marymount by three strokes (2-under, 574) and ninth-place Stanford (3-under, 573) by four strokes.

Senior Alex Papayoanou and sophomore Josh Kim each shot 1-over 73 on Saturday. Sophomore Tyler Loree finished the day 2-over 74, while junior Baylor Larrabee carded 3-over 75. Bruins’ freshman Baron Nguyen finished 6-over 78.

Looking at the individual leaderboard through both rounds, Loree and Papayoanou are currently tied for 17th place (2-under 142).

Sunday’s third and final round will begin at approximately at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, in Georgia). The Bruins will open on the 10th hole at approximately 6:20 a.m. PT (9:20 a.m. ET).

Friday’s Opening Round – Recap

The UCLA men’s golf team finished in sixth place out of 14 teams in the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational on Friday at The Golf Club of Georgia.

Bruins’ sophomore Tyler Loree carded 4-under 68, while senior Alex Papayoanou shot 3-under 69. Loree will enter Saturday’s second round tied for third place on the individual leaderboard, while Papayoanou is in a tie for 10th place.

Loree concluded the opening round with six birdies and two bogeys, while Papayoanou registered five birdies and two bogeys.

UCLA junior Baylor Larrabee (T-34) shot even par (72), while sophomore Josh Kim (T-46) finished the opening round 1-over 73. Freshman Baron Nguyen carded 5-over 77.

As a team, UCLA shot 6-under 282, just one stroke behind fourth-place teams USC and Georgia Tech. The Bruins currently sit six strokes shy of first-place Clemson, which finished 12-under 276 on Friday.

Saturday’s second round will begin at approximately 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET in Georgia), with the Bruins scheduled to tee off from the 10th hole at 6:20 a.m. PT. The tournament continues with Round 2 on Saturday and Round 3 on Sunday.