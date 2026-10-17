No. 10 UCLA Falls at No. 18 Wisconsin, 4-3

Madison, WI. – The No. 10 UCLA men’s soccer team fell to the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers in a top-20 matchup on Friday night, 4-3. Jaime Amaro put the Bruins on the board first, followed by two goals from Diego Castano on Friday, October 16.

UCLA (7-2-4, 3-2-2 Big Ten) had its 4-game winning streak snapped, while Wisconsin (8-2-3, 2-2-3 Big Ten) earned its third consecutive win.



The Bruins scored first in the 10th minute, with Amaro burying a free kick into the back of the net. The goal marked Amaro’s 6th of the season. The Badgers responded quickly, tying the match 1-1 by the 18th minute.



In the 31st minute, Castano knocked the ball into the net, but it was overturned as a foul for the Bruins, keeping the score even. Wisconsin responded with a goal of their own, leaving UCLA behind 1-2. Not letting up, Castano fought back within the minute, with an assist from David de la Vibora, to send another goal into the back of the net, tying the game 2-2 in the first half.



In the second half, the Badgers added their third goal of the night one minute in off a UCLA foul, with Matthew Zachemski taking a penalty kick, giving the Badgers a 3-2 lead.



In response, UCLA earned a penalty kick off a Wisconsin foul in the 57th minute, and Castano converted from the spot to tie the game for a third time, at 3-3. This goal marked Castano’s seventh of the season, fourth goal of the week, and puts him first on the team in goals scored.



Unfortunately for the Bruins with 15 minutes remaining, Wisconsin defender Ellis Jones scored to put the Badgers up 4-3.



UCLA was unable to find the game-tying goal in the final 15 minutes and dropped their second game of 2026 and their first to a ranked team this year.



Up Next: UCLA continues its road trip at Northwestern on October 19. Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.