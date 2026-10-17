Loree Leads UCLA in First Round at The Golf Club of Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The UCLA men’s golf team finished in sixth place out of 14 teams in the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational on Friday at The Golf Club of Georgia.



Bruins’ sophomore Tyler Loree carded 4-under 68, while senior Alex Papayoanou shot 3-under 69. Loree will enter Saturday’s second round tied for third place on the individual leaderboard, while Papayoanou is in a tie for 10th place.



Loree concluded the opening round with six birdies and two bogeys, while Papayoanou registered five birdies and two bogeys.



UCLA junior Baylor Larrabee (T-34) shot even par (72), while sophomore Josh Kim (T-46) finished the opening round 1-over 73. Freshman Baron Nguyen carded 5-over 77.



As a team, UCLA shot 6-under 282, just one stroke behind fourth-place teams USC and Georgia Tech. The Bruins currently sit six strokes shy of first-place Clemson, which finished 12-under 276 on Friday.



Saturday’s second round will begin at approximately 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET in Georgia), with the Bruins scheduled to tee off from the 10th hole at 6:20 a.m. PT. The tournament continues with Round 2 on Saturday and Round 3 on Sunday.