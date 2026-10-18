No. 12 Football Stays Undefeated, Beating Wisconsin 17-7

PASADENA, Calif. – UCLA football improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2022 on Saturday, as the 12th-ranked Bruins defeated Wisconsin 17-7 in Big Ten Conference action at Rose Bowl Stadium. UCLA moved to 4-0 in Big Ten play, eclipsing the three league wins recorded in each of its first two years as a member. The Bruins are also the Big Ten’s final unbeaten team.



Making his first career FBS start, UCLA’s Ty Dieffenbach completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards. His most frequent target was Semaj Morgan, whose five catches went for a career-best 84 yards. Jalen Saint Paul also posted career highs of four receptions and 45 receiving yards. Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods recorded their 11th and fifth rushing touchdowns of the season, respectively.



The Badgers (4-2) were held to season lows of seven points and 214 total offense yards. Quarterback Colton Joseph did most of his damage on the ground, rushing 18 times for 71 yards and one touchdown. He completed just six of 16 passes for 66 yards. Reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Jalen Woods made a game-high eight total tackles, including a sack, for the Bruins.



A defensive stop placed UCLA on its own 10-yard line to start Dieffenbach’s Rose Bowl debut. The Calabasas, Calif. native engineered a 16-play, 84-yard drive, completing six of eight passes for 68 yards along the way to help set up a 24-yard Mateen Bhaghani field goal. The effort consumed 8:42 of game time, ultimately sending the Bruins into the second quarter with a 3-0 lead.



Pinned deep in its own territory once again, UCLA also ate up more than half the second frame en route to a touchdown. Five of Dieffenbach’s six throws were caught, with Morgan, Saint Paul and Brian Rowe Jr. all logging big third-down gains. Saint Paul’s 21-yard catch and run put the Bruins just shy of the goal line, which Knight crossed on the next play.





Wayne Knight punches it in from 1 yard out to extend No. 12 @UCLAFootball lead 🙌 https://t.co/aOz7jIQGLH — UCLA on BTN (@UCLAOnBTN) October 18, 2026



Wisconsin did not get past midfield until its last drive of the opening half. Jalen Woods’ third-down sack pushed the Badgers out of field-goal range, though, as Gavin Lahm’s 46-yard attempt sailed wide right. UCLA also had a shot at points just before halftime, but Dieffenbach’s heave in the final seconds was picked off. The Bruins led 10-0 at the break.



A UCLA trick play gone awry gave Wisconsin prime field position early in the third quarter. Ten of the Badgers’ next 11 plays were rushes and Joseph’s third-down keeper from three yards out resulted in their first points. Wisconsin’s defense bent but did not break on the subsequent drive, issuing a fourth-down stop, but its offense could not capitalize.



Standing in his own end zone, Dieffenbach hit Landon Ellis for a 28-yard gain to start the fourth quarter. A 33-yard strike to Morgan followed three plays later, putting the Bruins in the red zone. Two Anthony Woods carries and an extra point later, the UCLA lead was 10. That proved more than enough, as the Bruin defense held the Badgers to just 29 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.



UCLA continues its homestand on Saturday, Oct. 24 versus Michigan State. Kickoff will be at 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. PT, with television broadcast details also yet to be determined. Michigan State’s most recent meeting with UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. came Jan. 1, 1966, when the Bruins earned a 14-12 Rose Bowl game victory.