Gladović Collects Third MPSF Newcomer of the Week Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Luka Gladović of UCLA men’s water polo earned his third MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week award Monday, it was announced by the conference. No other MPSF West newcomer has more than one.
Gladović logged his ninth multi-goal performance and third in a row to help the Bruins prevail 15-9 at No. 3 USC on Saturday. Both his goals, including a penalty conversion, came immediately after the Trojans pulled level at 2-2. UCLA maintained its lead, which reached as many as seven goals, from there. Gladović also registered one assist and one field block.
Gladović was previously honored on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Since making his debut Sept. 4, the Belgrade, Serbia native has averaged 1.88 goals per game and ranks among team leaders in field blocks (tied for first, nine), total goals (second, 30), sprint wins (second, 13) and assists (tied for fifth, 14).
2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK
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Week
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Player, Team
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Aug. 31
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Tyler Anderson, USC
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Sept. 7
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Dimitris Chatzis, Stanford
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Sept. 14
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Ilias Angelopoulos, California
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Sept. 21
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Luka Gladović, UCLA
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Sept. 28
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Luka Gladović, UCLA
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Oct. 5
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Ante Jerkovic, USC
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Oct. 12
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Connor Ohl, Stanford
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Oct. 19
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Luka Gladović, UCLA