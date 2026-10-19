Luka Gladović fires a shotLuka Gladović fires a shot

Luka Gladović

Gladović Collects Third MPSF Newcomer of the Week Award

Men's Water Polo

Freshman posted ninth multi-goal game of season in 15-9 win at No. 3 USC.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Luka Gladović of UCLA men’s water polo earned his third MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week award Monday, it was announced by the conference. No other MPSF West newcomer has more than one.

Gladović logged his ninth multi-goal performance and third in a row to help the Bruins prevail 15-9 at No. 3 USC on Saturday. Both his goals, including a penalty conversion, came immediately after the Trojans pulled level at 2-2. UCLA maintained its lead, which reached as many as seven goals, from there. Gladović also registered one assist and one field block.

Gladović was previously honored on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Since making his debut Sept. 4, the Belgrade, Serbia native has averaged 1.88 goals per game and ranks among team leaders in field blocks (tied for first, nine), total goals (second, 30), sprint wins (second, 13) and assists (tied for fifth, 14).

2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK

Week

Player, Team

Aug. 31

Tyler Anderson, USC

Sept. 7

Dimitris Chatzis, Stanford

Sept. 14

Ilias Angelopoulos, California

Sept. 21

Luka Gladović, UCLA

Sept. 28

Luka Gladović, UCLA

Oct. 5

Ante Jerkovic, USC

Oct. 12

Connor Ohl, Stanford

Oct. 19

Luka Gladović, UCLA