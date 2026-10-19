Gladović Collects Third MPSF Newcomer of the Week Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Luka Gladović of UCLA men’s water polo earned his third MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week award Monday, it was announced by the conference. No other MPSF West newcomer has more than one.



Gladović logged his ninth multi-goal performance and third in a row to help the Bruins prevail 15-9 at No. 3 USC on Saturday. Both his goals, including a penalty conversion, came immediately after the Trojans pulled level at 2-2. UCLA maintained its lead, which reached as many as seven goals, from there. Gladović also registered one assist and one field block.



Gladović was previously honored on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Since making his debut Sept. 4, the Belgrade, Serbia native has averaged 1.88 goals per game and ranks among team leaders in field blocks (tied for first, nine), total goals (second, 30), sprint wins (second, 13) and assists (tied for fifth, 14).



2026 MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player, Team Aug. 31 Tyler Anderson, USC Sept. 7 Dimitris Chatzis, Stanford Sept. 14 Ilias Angelopoulos, California Sept. 21 Luka Gladović, UCLA Sept. 28 Luka Gladović, UCLA Oct. 5 Ante Jerkovic, USC Oct. 12 Connor Ohl, Stanford Oct. 19 Luka Gladović, UCLA