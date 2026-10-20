Bruins in the NFL: Week 6

A total of 20 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Several Bruins made crucial plays in their teams’ wins. K Ka’imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) drilled a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired, DE Oluwafemi Oladejo (Tennessee Titans) provided a go-ahead scoop-and-score, and LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns) had a season-high 13 tackles while sparking a fourth-quarter comeback win with a momentum-swinging forced fumble.

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and recorded three tackles, including his first sack of the 2026 campaign.

Week 7: Monday at Philadelphia – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Matt Dickerson, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars – Played 17 snaps, recording one tackle.

Week 7: Bye

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Made a pair of field goals, including a game-winning 49-yarder as time expired, to help Houston to a 34-31 win over Jacksonville in London. Fairbairn was also a perfect 4-for-4 on PAT attempts, accounting for 10 points on his own. He is 13-for-14 on field goals this season.

Week 7: Sunday vs. New York Giants – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Carl Jones, LB, Baltimore Ravens – Recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff of the second half.





– Recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff of the second half. Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Had a strong all-around game against Arizona, making seven tackles and recording his second interception of the year. Lake has recorded at least six tackles in every game so far this season.

Week 7: Sunday at Las Vegas – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and made one tackle.

Week 7: Sunday at Minnesota – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Kain Medrano, LB, Washington Commanders – Finished with three stops, including a three-yard tackle for loss. It marked the first-career TFL for the second-year pro.

Week 7: Bye

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Recorded one tackle on special teams.

Week 7: Thursday at Chicago – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Started and recorded three tackles, including a six-yard tackle for loss. He added one QB hit.

Week 7: Sunday at Atlanta – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Fresh off a season-best performance in Week 5, Ogbonnia posted four tackles in a loss at Green Bay.

Week 7: Monday at Philadelphia – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, Tennessee Titans – Saw the field for 33 snaps and made a pivotal play to help Tennessee record its first win of the year, scooping up a blocked punt and running it 14 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Titans ultimately defeated Indianapolis 26-20. Oladejo also had a solo tackle in the winning effort.

Week 7: Sunday vs. Cleveland – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Had a monster game to help Cleveland to a 13-10 win over Baltimore, posting a team-high 13 tackles and forcing a fumble. Schwesinger’s FF – a strip of Baltimore RB Derrick Henry early in the fourth quarter – was a pivotal play in the game, as Cleveland recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession to tie the game. The Browns would go on to hold the Ravens scoreless the rest of the way and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Schwesinger’s 13 stops were a season high.

Week 7: Sunday at Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Steele, RB, Philadelphia Eagles – Played 12 snaps, making one catch for four yards and recording one tackle on special teams.

– Played 12 snaps, making one catch for four yards and recording one tackle on special teams. Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff of the game.

Week 7: Bye

G Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), G Jon Gaines II (Arizona Cardinals), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), and OL Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers) also played but did not record any statistics.

On bye: Miami Dolphins (TE Greg Dulcich)