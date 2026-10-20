Daubert Earns Third Big Ten Defensive Player of Week Award

Junior defender Paloma Daubert has earned her third Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award after the Bruins blanked No. 14 Washington on Oct. 16.

Daubert (Rescue, Calif.) led UCLA to its eighth shutout of the season with a 0-0 tie, limiting the Huskies to just five shots and three shots on goal in the game. The Bruin defense has held opponents to single-digit shots in 11 of 15 games this season, and Daubert has played in every minute of those 15 games. In conference play, UCLA has been dominant defensively, recording a Big-Ten best 0.33 goals against average.

This is Daubert’s third Big Ten weekly honor of the season and of her career. Only four other players in Big Ten history have won more Defensive Player of the Week awards in a season, and Daubert is the first player to win three since Iowa’s Samantha Cary in 2023. UCLA has won 17 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten and six this season.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Aubrey Kulpa, Penn State; Aug. 25 – Kennedy Bell, Michigan State; Sept. 1 – Nicole Crane, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Elle Britt, Ohio State; Sept. 15 – Kayla Briggs, Michigan State; Sept. 22 – Ella Jablinskey, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Amanda Schlueter, Ohio State; Oct. 6 – Ava Westlund, Minnesota; Oct. 13 – Oruha Hayashi, UCLA; Oct. 20 – Elle Britt, Ohio State.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Taylor Dever, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Hailey Baumann, Wisconsin; Sept. 1 – Tanna Schornstein, Purdue; Sept. 8 – Sutton Webb, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Maylen Montoya, Washington; Sept. 22 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Sept. 29 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Oct. 6 – Maya Loudd, Washington; Oct. 13 – Emilia Deppe, Purdue; Oct. 20 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week: Aug. 18 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Aug. 25 – Drew Stover, Wisconsin/Peighton Northrup, Ohio State; Sept. 1 – Mackenzie Gress, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Sarah Martin, Minnesota; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Nyamma Nelson, Northwestern & Krystina Wolf, Purdue; Oct. 6 – Daphne Nakfoor, UCLA; Oct. 13 – Grace Miller, Purdue; Oct. 20 – Izzy Le,, Illinois.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Aug. 18 – Shiloh Baird, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Zoe Miles, Purdue; Sept. 1 – Molly Hale, UCLA; Sept. 8 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Sept. 15 – Izy Truab, Wisconsin; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Oct. 13 – Kylie Farmer, Oregon; Oct. 20 – Alyssa Parsons, USC.