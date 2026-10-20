No. 10 Men's Soccer Draws at Northwestern, 0-0

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 10 UCLA men’s soccer team drew 0-0 with Northwestern to close out their Midwest road trip on Monday, October 19.



UCLA (7-2-5, 3-2-3 Big Ten) keeper Ryan Tiltack found himself busy early in the first half. In the 10th minute, a Wildcat cross found its way to Northwestern forward Ethan Nakolo, whose shot was on target in the bottom center of the goal. Tiltack was able to slide into a kick save to prevent the ball from crossing into the goal, earning his first save of the night.



In the 62nd minute, Philip Naef brought in a cross from the right wing that nearly clipped the left post of the Northwestern goal. Diego Castano received the cross, and his shot clipped the goalpost before being deflected by Wildcat defenders.



Northwestern (5-5-3, 2-3-2 Big Ten) totaled one save on seven Bruin shots, while Tiltack notched four saves on 16 Wildcat shots.



UCLA is now to 3-0-1 all-time against Northwestern after their win tonight, and 1-0-1 in Evanston.



The Bruins return to Wallis Annenberg Stadium this Sunday, afternoon, October 25, to face San Diego in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM PT, televised on B1G+.