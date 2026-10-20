UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 to be Inducted Oct. 23

Nine distinguished Bruins will be officially inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 23 and recognized at halftime of the Oct. 24 UCLA vs. Michigan State football game at the Rose Bowl. The members of the Class of 2026 are: Garrett Atkins (baseball), Kris Farris (football), Sam Mewis (women's soccer), Andre Phillips (men's track & field), Kelly Reeves (beach volleyball/women's volleyball), Matt Reis (men's soccer), Michael Sealy (men's volleyball/women's volleyball coach), Sam Storey (football) and Earl Watson (men's basketball). The group has combined to win eight NCAA Championships and earn 12 All-America honors at UCLA.



2026 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class



Garrett Atkins (Baseball, 1998-2000)

UCLA Baseball's first and only three-time All-American, Garrett Atkins totaled 40 career home runs, 167 RBI and batted .369 while earning All-Pac-10 honors all three years. He set the school's single-season freshman batting average record in 1998, hitting at a .383 clip with nine home runs and 54 RBI. As a sophomore, Atkins batted .375 with 14 home runs, 18 doubles and 41 RBI. He helped lead UCLA to the NCAA Super Regional at LSU during his junior season, batting .352 with 17 home runs, 72 RBI and 73 runs. He still ranks No. 2 all-time at UCLA in hits with 276. Atkins enjoyed a seven-year MLB career after being selecting by the Colorado Rockies in the 2000 MLB Draft. He was fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2005 after leading NL rookies with 221 total bases, 31 doubles, 45 walks and 45 extra-base hits. A year later, he received MVP votes after setting career highs across the board in batting (.329), home runs (29), RBI (120), OBP (.409) and slugging (.556). He helped lead the Rockies to the World Series in 2007, batting .301 with 25 home runs and 111 RBI.



Kris Farris (Football, 1996-98)

Kris Farris became UCLA's second-ever Outland Trophy winner in 1998 following a season in which he did not allow a sack. He held the line for a historic Bruin offense that set a school record with 5,847 yards and averaged 39.7 points per game, the third-highest scoring average in school history. He also helped lead the 1997 team to the second-highest scoring average, at 39.8 points per game. Farris started 35 games in his career, during which the Bruins went 25-10, won two Pac-10 titles and played in three Bowl Games, including the Rose Bowl in his final year. Farris was a consensus first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award in 1998. He was selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons through 2003. He returned to UCLA for graduate school and earned his MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management in 2009. He is currently the CEO of Brown Strauss Steel.



Sam Mewis (Women's Soccer, 2011-14)

Sam Mewis has achieved the pinnacle of her sport at both the collegiate, professional and national team level, becoming one of just two Bruins to win a NCAA Championship, NWSL Championship and World Cup title. She helped lead UCLA to its first-ever women's national championship in 2013 and won three NWSL titles with the Western New York Flash (2016) and North Carolina Courage (2018, 2019) and the FA Cup with Manchester City (2020). With the U.S. National Team, she started for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions and 2020 Olympic bronze medalists. During her senior season at UCLA, Mewis won the Honda Award and was named the espnW National Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with 16 goals, 13 assists and 45 points. She earned first-team All-America honors and was a first-team Academic All-American. She was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2020 and was listed as the No. 1 player in the world by ESPN FC in 2021.



Andre Phillips (Men's Track & Field, 1979-81)

A member of the National Track & Field Hall of Fame, Andre Phillips is a NCAA and Olympic champion, having won the NCAA 400m hurdles title in 1981 with a time of 49.12 and the 1988 Olympic gold medal with a time of 47.19. Phillips is a two-time Pac-10 400m hurdles champion (1980, 1981) and helped lead UCLA to a second-place NCAA finish in 1980 with a seventh-place showing in the 400m hurdles. He remains second on UCLA's all-time Top 10 list in the 400m hurdles, running 48.10 in 1981. Phillips was the world's No. 1-ranked 400m hurdler in 1985, 1986 and 1988 and won gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay at the 1985 IIA World/Continental Cup. He was also the 400m hurdle champion at the 1985 USATF Outdoor Championships.



Kelly Reeves (Women's Volleyball 2010-13, Beach Volleyball 2013)

After winning a NCAA title with the women's volleyball team in 2011, Kelly Reeves became the first-ever All-American for UCLA Beach Volleyball, doing so in the program's inaugural season in 2013. Thirteen years later, as an assistant coach, she helped lead the beach volleyball team to its third national title. Reeves was integral to the women's volleyball team's championship run in 2011, posting a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs in the Round of 16 win over Penn State. In her four years on the indoor squad, she totaled 858 kills at a .230 career hitting percentage and 1,186 digs and earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2011 and 2013. She went on to play professionally on the beach and was named the AVP Rookie of the Year in 2016. Reeves and her mother, former UCLA volleyball standout Jeanne [Beauprey] Reeves, become the first mother-daughter tandem in the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame.



Matt Reis (Men's Soccer, 1994-97)

Matt Reis' play in goal at the 1997 NCAA Tournament was instrumental in the Bruins capturing their third NCAA title. Reis was named the College Cup Defensive MVP after totaling a program-record 11 saves in the 1-0 semifinal win over Indiana and another nine saves in the 2-0 victory in the final against Virginia. Reis allowed just one goal in five NCAA Tournament games, ending his career on a 221-minute shutout streak. He earned All-America honors from Soccer America as a senior after posting a 17-2 record and 0.64 goals against average with 75 saves and 11 shutouts. Reis enjoyed a 16-year career in Major League Soccer, becoming a four-time MLS All-Star and finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and the 2013 MLS Humanitarian of the Year. He holds the New England Revolution franchise records in nearly every goalkeeper category, including career wins (93), saves (989), shutouts (66) and goals against average (1.31). Reis totaled two caps with the U.S. National Team and earned a shutout against Canada in his international debut in 2006.



Michael Sealy (Men's Volleyball Student-Athlete 1989-93, Women's Volleyball Head Coach 2010-22)

Michael Sealy led two UCLA programs to three NCAA titles, captaining the men's volleyball team to the 1993 NCAA Championship and serving as an assistant coach on the 2006 championship team, as well as guiding the women's volleyball team to the 2011 national title as its head coach. As a player, Sealy was a three-time All-American setter and the Co-Most Outstanding Player at the 1993 NCAA Championships, as well as the 1993 Asics/Volleyball Monthly Player of the Year. He still ranks No. 4 all-time on UCLA's career list for set assists with 4,749. As head coach for the women's team, he was named the AVCA National Coach of the Year after the Bruins' NCAA title in 2011. He was also selected the Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year in 2021. Sealy finished his 13-year coaching tenure with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and a 273-128 career record. He coached four AVCA first-team All-Americans and two Pac-12 Players of the Year.



Sam Storey (Football, 1933-34)

One of the first in a line of trailblazing Black Bruin student-athletes, Sam Storey paved the way for legendary football players such as Jackie Robinson, Woody Strode and Kenny Washington. Storey transferred from Los Angeles Junior College as an end before becoming a starter at guard and helping lead the Bruins to a 6-4-1 record in 1933. As a senior in 1934, he led UCLA to a 7-3 record and earned third-team All-Pacific Coast Conference honors, an honor UCLA head coach William Spaulding said was equivalent to All-America status during a time when racism kept Black players from achieving most awards.



Earl Watson (Men's Basketball, 1998-2001)

Point guard Earl Watson averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 129 contests through his four-year Bruin career. He led UCLA to three Sweet Sixteen appearances and remains the program's all-time steals leader with 235. He also ranks No. 5 in career assists at UCLA with 607. He earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior in 2001, an all-district selection as a sophomore in 1999 and was a two-time team MVP. At the conclusion of his collegiate career, he led UCLA with the most starts in program history (129). Watson enjoyed a 13-year NBA career after being selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft. He played in 878 career games with seven teams. Watson recorded a triple-double with Seattle in 2008, totaling 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He moved into coaching immediately after his playing career and served as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns from 2016-17. Most recently, Watson has worked as a basketball commentator with NBA TV, Big Ten Network and Pac-12 Network.