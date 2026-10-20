Women's Soccer Travels to Iowa, Nebraska

No. 10 UCLA (10-3-2, 7-1-1) at Iowa (7-4-5, 2-3-4)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 – 5 p.m. PT

Location: Iowa City, Iowa (Iowa Soccer Complex)

Broadcast: Big Ten Plus

Live Stats: statbroadcast.com

No. 10 UCLA (10-3-2, 7-1-1) at Nebraska (3-3-9, 1-2-6)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 – 11:05 a.m. PT

Location: Lincoln, Neb. (Barbara Hibner Stadium)

Broadcast: Big Ten Plus

Live Stats: statbroadcast.com

BRUINS TRAVEL TO IOWA, NEBRASKA

No. 10 UCLA (10-3-2, 7-1-1 in the Big Ten) will travel outside of Los Angeles for the final time in the regular season, playing at Iowa (7-4-5, 2-3-4) on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7pm CT/5pm PT and at Nebraska (3-3-9, 1-2-6) on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:05pm CT/11:05am PT. Both matches will air on Big Ten Plus. UCLA is unbeaten in its last seven matches and has allowed just one goal during that stretch.

SCOUTING THE HAWKEYES

Iowa enters the week with a 7-4-5 overall and 2-3-4 conference record. The Hawkeyes beat Maryland 3-1 their last time out. Berit Parten leads Iowa in scoring with seven goals, seven assists and 21 points. Joining her in double-digit scoring are Reilly Heman (seven goals, 16 points) and Sara Batchadji (four goals, three assists, 11 points). Goalkeeper Braelynn Galt has seven shutouts and holds a 0.95 goals against average. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten in goals with 33 and third in points with 96.

THE SERIES WITH IOWA

UCLA leads the all-time series with Iowa, 3-0. The two teams last met a year ago in Los Angeles, with the Bruins beating the then-ranked No. 5 Hawkeyes, 3-0. Kara Croone scored just 1:47 into the game, and Grace Shank scored her first career goal in the 74th minute. This will be UCLA’s first-ever visit to Iowa City.

SCOUTING THE HUSKERS

Nebraska enters the week with a 3-3-9 overall and 1-2-6 Big Ten record. The Huskers have played in four consecutive 0-0 ties; their last non-tie came on Sept. 27, a 1-0 win at No. 20 Michigan. Ava Makovicka leads Nebraska in scoring with three goals and six points. Goalkeeper Avery Gillahan has recorded seven shutouts and holds a goals against average of 0.73 with 60 saves. The Huskers are tied for fourth in the conference with a 0.73 GAA

THE SERIES WITH NEBRASKA

UCLA leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 4-0. The two teams last met a year ago in Los Angeles, with the Bruins beating the Huskers, 3-0. Payten Cooper scored a goal for the Bruins, and Daphne Nakfoor and Mariangela Medina shared the shutout. This will be UCLA’s first-ever visit to Lincoln.

LAST TIME OUT

No. 11 UCLA battled No. 14 Washington to a 0-0 tie on Oct. 16, recording its eighth shutout of the season and extending its unbeaten streak to seven games. The Bruins nearly found more late-game magic in the final 30 seconds of the game, but Nicki Fraser’s shot in front of the right post was saved by Washington goalkeeper Tanner Ijams. The Husky goalkeeper also made a goal-line save on a Leena Powell shot in front of goal in the 66th minute and had five saves on 15 UCLA shots. Mariangela Medina made three saves for the Bruins to record her first solo shutout of the season.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA moved back to No. 10 in the IWSOC Coaches Poll, advancing one spot after the tie with then-No. 14 Washington. The Bruins dropped two spots to No. 5 in the Top Drawer Soccer Top 25.

DAUBERT NAMED BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

Junior defender Paloma Daubert earned her third Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award after the Bruins blanked No. 14 Washington on Oct. 16. Daubert led UCLA to its eighth shutout of the season in the 0-0 tie, limiting the Huskies to just five shots and three shots on goal in the game. The Bruin defense has held opponents to single-digit shots in 11 of 15 games this season, and Daubert has played in every minute of those 15 games. In conference play, UCLA has been dominant defensively, recording a Big-Ten best 0.33 goals against average. This was Daubert’s third Big Ten weekly honor of the season and of her career. Only four other players in Big Ten history have won more Defensive Player of the Week awards in a season, and Daubert is the first player to win three since Iowa’s Samantha Cary in 2023.

SHANK-HAYASHI CONNECTION

Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank leads the Bruins and is tied for third in the Big Ten with seven assists. Four of her assists have gone to Oruha Hayashi, and Hayashi’s last four goals have been assisted by Shank. Hayashi has six goals in total this season, and the only two goals that were not assisted by Shank were a penalty kick and an unassisted goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

UCLA has allowed only three goals in conference play this season, and the Bruins’ 0.33 goals against average in Big Ten play ranks first in the league … The Bruins are tied with four other conference teams for first in shutouts in conference play with six … Prior to Illinois scoring at the 27:59 mark of their contest on Oct. 11, UCLA did not allow a goal in 560 straight minutes … Prior to that streak, the Bruins’ last shutout streak of five or more games came in 2024 when they started the season with five consecutive shutout victories … UCLA has outscored opponents 17-2 in the second half of games this season … Six of those 17 second-half goals have come in the final 10 minutes of the game, and four have come in the final five minutes.

A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER

UCLA went 5-1 in the month of September, posting four shutouts and allowing just two goals, one each to the top-scoring teams in the Big Ten. During the month, the Bruins beat two unbeaten teams, including No. 5 Ohio State and shutout two conference teams on the road.

BALANCED SCORING

After two new players scored their first goals of the year in the Indiana game, the Bruins now have nine different players with goals this season. Oruha Hayashi matched Kara Croone’s six goals after her brace against Illinois; those two players have recorded three braces in UCLA’s last five contests. Leena Powell has three goals this season, and Cate Sarinopoulos, Grace Shank and Molly Hale each have two. Payten Cooper, Asa Yamazaki, and Anna Wilson have scored one each. Hayashi leads the team in points (14), while Croone leads the team in game-winning goals (3). Croone is also in double-digit points with 13. Shank leads the team with seven assists.

IRON WOMEN

Four Bruins have already logged over 1,200 minutes of play after 15 games. Junior defender Paloma Daubert has played every minute of every game, 1,350 minutes in total. Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank ranks second in minutes played with 1,229, followed closely by senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi, who has played 1,223 minutes, and junior defender Asa Yamazaki, who has totaled 1,205. Daubert, Shank and Hayashi are the only Bruins to start every game this season.

UCLA IN THE BIG TEN

UCLA is in its third season in the Big Ten and holds an 20-4-6 all-time conference record. In year one in 2024, the Bruins finished second in the regular season with a 8-1-2 record and swept through the conference tournament, allowing zero goals in three games and setting a championship record with five goals in the title match against Rutgers. The Bruins went 6-2-3 in conference play in 2025 and finished third in the regular season and tournament. UCLA is currently second in conference play with 22 points, two points behind first-place Ohio State.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

UCLA endured a tough early-season schedule, matching up against four Top 5 teams in its first nine games. The Bruins played eight opponents who were unbeaten going into the matchup, and four of those teams (San Diego, Santa Clara, Purdue and Ohio State) came away with their first loss of the year. Those eight teams entered this week with a combined record of 72-21-21 (BYU 9-3-2, Duke 8-1-4, San Diego 4-8-2, Stanford 9-2-2, Santa Clara 7-2-6, Purdue 12-2-2, Michigan State 11-2-2, Ohio State 12-1-1), and four are currently ranked in the Top 10 (No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan State, No. 6 Duke and No. 7 Stanford).

GOALKEEPER DEPTH

For the first time since the 2015 season, three different goalkeepers have started a game for the Bruins. Daphne Nakfoor has started the most games with nine and has five solo and one shared shutout on the year. She posted a season-high total of eight saves at Stanford. Mariangela Medina has made three starts, including UCLA’s last two. She earned her first solo shutout of the season against No. 14 Washington, making three saves. She also has a shared shutout with Nakfoor against Indiana. Lynette Bryant got her first UCLA start against Pepperdine on Senior Day, earning a shutout, and she also started in the Bruins’ win over Purdue, making four saves. UCLA is one of just three teams in the nation to have three different goalkeepers record solo shutouts, joining UC Davis and Chattanooga.

CORONA AT U-17 WORLD CUP

Freshman midfielder Mia Corona is the latest Bruin assigned to Women’s World Cup duty, as she has joined the U.S. team at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. In the United States’ opening match against Samoa on Oct. 19, Corona was named the captain and scored the team’s second goal in a 17-0 victory. The U-17 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 7. Corona got into her first match as a Bruin on October 2 just before departing for World Cup play. This is Corona’s second Under-17 World Cup, as she was a starter for the U.S. in the 2025 tournament. Corona is the third Bruin to miss playing time this season due to World Cup duty. Junior goalkeeper Mariangela Medina missed six games earlier in the season while with Mexico at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Junior defender Abby Gemma missed three games while training with the U.S. team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup as an alternate.

PRESEASON TOP 100 PLAYERS

Top Drawer Soccer has ranked five Bruins in its Preseason Players to Watch List. Leena Powell leads all Bruins at No. 38, followed closely behind by No. 41 Ava Priest. Abby Gemma ranks No. 59, Grace Shank No. 64, and Daphne Nakfoor No. 91. Additionally, midfielder Mia Corona was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Freshman Team.

IMPACT TRANSFERS

UCLA welcomed seven transfers to the squad in 2026, including three who have experience playing in the College Cup in Cate Sarinopoulos and Marli Galdamez (TCU 2025) and Lynette Bryant (BYU 2023). Also arriving in Westwood this season were 2024 all-region selections Olivia Woodson from Auburn and Ava Priest from Colorado, U.S. Under-20 National Team player Abby Gemma from Florida, and two-time Junior College All-American Asa Yamazaki (Arizona Western). Top Drawer Soccer ranked UCLA’s transfer class No. 2 overall in 2026. All seven transfers have started at least two games this season. Sarinopoulos ranks second on the team with two game-winning goals, and Yamazaki ranks fourth on the team in minutes played with 1,205.

WELCOME FRESHMEN

The Bruins brought in a strong freshman class, highlighted by five youth national team players from four different countries - U.S. Under-17 midfielder Mia Corona, U.S. Under-16 defender Thea Perry, Mexico Under-20 National Team forward Anaiya Miyazato, Canada Under-17 National Team defender Molly Hale, and Brazil Under-17 National Team defender Bela Araújo. Also joining UCLA in 2026 are defender Anna Wilson and midfielder Fiona McGeough. Hale leads her class in scoring with two goals and five points, and Wilson has played in every game, making nine starts with one goal and one assist. McGeough has started the last three games.

LOOKING AHEAD

UCLA will close the regular season on Friday, Oct. 30 at crosstown rival USC in a game nationally-televised by Big Ten Network at 7pm.