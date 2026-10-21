Chesney Named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List

HOUSTON – Bob Chesney, the Angelo Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach, has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Chesney was one of 28 coaches honored on this year’s watch list selected by the American Heart Association. The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field. This award is the only college football coaching honor given after the national champion has been determined.

Chesney has led UCLA to a 6-0 record midway through his first season with the Bruins. UCLA is one of six remaining unbeaten FBS programs and is the only one from the Big Ten Conference. Chesney is the first UCLA head coach in program history to begin his tenure in Westwood 6-0, surpassing the previous 4-0 mark set by College Football Hall of Famer Henry “Red” Sanders in 1949.

UCLA has soared from unranked to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll for its highest ranking since Week 11 of the 2022 season. The Bruins are also bowl eligible for the first time since the 2023 season.

This season, UCLA is ranked top 25 in the nation in takeaways (2nd), turnover margin (3rd), interceptions (5th), third-down defense (5th), pass efficiency defense (10th), rushing offense (12th), total defense (20th) and scoring defense (21st). The Bruins have dominated the second half of games this year, outscoring their opponents 125-50 (+75) in the final 30 minutes. In the fourth quarter, UCLA leads the FBS in points per game (15.0) and scoring margin (+10.7).

Chesney is one of six Big Ten coaches named to the list, joining David Braun (Northwestern), Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Lincoln Riley (USC).

Last season, Chesney was tabbed as one of eight finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award in addition to being named the G6 Coach of the Year and Fan Vote Favorite Coach of the Year by the organization. He led James Madison to its first College Football Playoff appearance and Sun Belt Conference title in his final season as head coach of the Dukes in 2025.

The Coach of the Year Award will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2027, during the American Heart Association’s 41st annual Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Awards ceremony in Houston. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network

The watch list, finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards' Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family.