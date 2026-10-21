Guichard Named Big Ten Player of the Week After Regionals Run

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior Ahmani Guichard of UCLA women’s tennis was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week Wednesday following her strong showing at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego. The award is her second this season and third overall.



Guichard earned her first career berth into the NCAA singles tournament after advancing to the Regionals final, which was not played. She won five singles matches in all and four of them came in three sets. Two were comeback efforts, including a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2) quarterfinal-round decision over No. 70 Chantal Sauvant of Pepperdine. Guichard took down the Waves’ Alexia Harmon 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 to punch her ticket.



Guichard also teamed with Kayla Chung to reach the doubles semifinals. The pair rolled to an 8-1 victory in quarterfinal-round action against Johanna Hiesmair/Seha Yu of Cal State Fullerton.



Guichard improved her team-best singles record this season to 9-1. She is 4-2 in doubles contests. In September, Guichard was tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week for her performance at the ITA All-American Championships.



2026-27 BIG TEN WOMEN'S TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player Sept. 16 Gabriella Lindgren, Michigan Sept. 23 Ahmani Guichard, UCLA Sept. 30 Luciana Perry, Ohio State Oct. 7 Hi’ilani Williams, Indiana Oct. 14 Piper Charney, Michigan Oct. 21 Ahmani Guichard, UCLA