UCLA Announces 2027 Gymnastics Schedule

Two-time defending Big Ten Gymnastics champion UCLA will host five home meets in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial in 2027, along with the preseason Meet the Bruins exhibition on Dec. 12, 2026. The Bruins open the season on Jan. 9 in Greenville, S.C. against the Top 3 teams from last season’s NCAA Championships.

UCLA's 2027 home opener will take place on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. against Illinois. The Bruins will also host Michigan State on Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m., as well as Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. UCLA will close the regular season at home with a pair of non-conference dual meets against Stanford on Sunday, March 7 at 6 p.m. and California on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m. Meet the Bruins on Dec. 12 will take place in Pauley Pavilion at 2 p.m.

The season opener will pit the Bruins against defending NCAA champion Oklahoma, 2026 runner-up LSU and third-place finisher Florida at the Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad. The meet, which will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, will be televised live on ABC at 11 a.m. PT.

The Bruins will visit Big Ten foes Michigan on Jan. 24, Washington on Feb. 5, Penn State on Feb. 12 and Rutgers on Feb. 27 for the Big Four Meet. The Big Ten Championships will take place on March 19-20 in Columbus, Ohio.

A total of four regular season meets will be televised. In addition to the Sprouts Collegiate Quad on ABC, the UCLA vs. Michigan meet and the Big Four meet will air on Big Ten Network, and the UCLA vs. Stanford dual meet will air on FS1. The remaining dual meets will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus, and Big Ten Network will air the Big Ten Championships.

NCAA Regionals will be hosted by Arkansas, Denver, Georgia and NC State from March 31 to April 4, and the NCAA Championships will take place at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on April 15 and 17.

UCLA returns three All-Americans and two conference champions from last year’s squad. Returning All-Americans are sophomore Ashlee Sullivan and Tiana Sumanasekera and junior Mika Webster-Longin. Reigning Big Ten co-champions Riley Jenkins (vault) and Sydney Barros (uneven bars) are also back to defend their crowns. The Bruins also regain the services of 2025 all-conference honorees Macy McGowan and Katelyn Rosen. UCLA welcomes a strong freshman class led by 2026 World Championships competitor Michelle Pineda, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials competitor Zoey Molomo, and two-time Development Program National champion Cami Tassone.

Season tickets for 2027 are on sale now. Visit uclabruins.com/tickets for more information.

2027 UCLA Gymnastics Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026 – Meet the Bruins (Exhibition), 2 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Saturday, Jan. 9 – at Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, vs. Oklahoma, LSU, Florida (Greenville, S.C.), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 17 – Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Sunday, Jan. 24 – at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Friday, Jan. 29 – Michigan State, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Friday, Feb. 5 – at Washington, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Friday, Feb. 12 – at Penn State, TBD (Big Ten Plus)

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Minnesota, 2 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Saturday, Feb. 27 – at Big Fours, at Rutgers w/ Ohio State, Iowa, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sunday, March 7 – Stanford, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 13 – California, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Plus)

Friday-Saturday, March 19-20 – at Big Ten Championships, at Columbus Ohio (Big Ten Network)

Wednesday-Sunday, March 31-April 4 – at NCAA Regionals (hosts: Arkansas, Denver, Georgia, NC State)

Thursday & Saturday, April 15 & 17 – at NCAA Championships (Fort Worth, Texas)

Home meets in Bold. All times listed are Pacific time.