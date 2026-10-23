UCLA's Fortunes Reverse in 1-0 Loss at Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa - No. 10 UCLA suffered its first defeat in 39 days, falling to Iowa 1-0 on the road on Thursday evening. The loss snapped UCLA's seven-game unbeaten streak.

A VAR reversal of a first-half goal by Grace Shank played a pivotal role in the game. The goal would have given UCLA (10-4-2, 7-2-1 in the Big Ten) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute. But after going into halftime knotted at 0-0, the Hawkeyes (8-4-5, 3-3-4) scored what would turn out to be the game's only goal in the 66th minute on a left-footed shot by Alli Macke. The goal withstood a UCLA-initiated review.

The Bruins lost another challenge in the final three minutes of the game after Cate Sarinopoulos' free kick service bounced in the box for Kara Croone but was smothered by the Hawkeyes. After checking for a handball in the box, the referee signaled no penalty, and Iowa kept the Bruins at bay in the final moments.

UCLA dominated play in the first half, outshooting Iowa by an 11-2 count. After Shank's goal was reversed in the 27th minute due to a foul prior to the shot, the Bruins still had several good opportunities to get on the board. Just two minutes later, Sammy Sanchez sent a dangerous cross in front of goal to Oruha Hayashi, but it was cleared out by Iowa goalkeeper Braelynn Galt. Croone nearly got to the deflection at the left post, but the Hawkeyes defended well to keep it out.

Galt made another big stop in the 38th minute on a hard shot by Hayashi and saved a long-distance shot by Shank with a minute to go in the half.

Iowa was the more aggressive team in the second half, taking eight shots to UCLA's seven, and it paid off when Macke got an open look and scored from 10 yards out at 66:53 on a low shot to the right corner.

UCLA will next play at Nebraska on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1pm CT/11am PT.