Men’s Golf Prepares for Upcoming East Lake Cup in Atlanta

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s golf team will close its fall season next week competing at the prestigious East Lake Cup next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The three-day tournament tees off on Monday, Oct. 26, with stroke play between the four competing men’s teams – Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and UCLA. Match play will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

All four programs competing at the East Lake Cup next week advanced into the NCAA Championships match-play format last spring. UCLA defeated Arizona in the semifinals of match play, before losing to national champion Auburn the following day in Carlsbad.

Next week’s tournament will mark the final fall competition for UCLA.

The tournament will be hosted in collaboration with The Golf Channel, East Lake Golf Club and the East Lake Foundation host The East Lake Golf Club. The three-day event will be broadcasted live on The Golf Channel. General admission is free and the event is open to the public. Fans can gather more information about attending the event or watching live by clicking here.

The Annual Tom Cousins award will be presented at the East Lake Cup Welcome Celebration. The honor, named after East Lake Foundation founder and philanthropist Tom Cousins, recognizes collegiate one male golfer and one female golfer that best represents the values of the award – excelling in academics and engagement in the community.

Fans will be able to track the live scoring of Monday’s stroke play competition by visiting Scoreboard.

Broadcast Details

Fans can watch live coverage of the upcoming East Lake Cup on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12-3 p.m. (PT). Golf Central’s coverage will run each day from 3-4 p.m. (PT).

The broadcast format will showcase Monday’s stroke play competition, starting at 12 p.m. (PT), while the match-play semifinals (Tuesday) and match-play finals/consolation will be televised starting at 12 p.m. (PT) on the subsequent afternoons. Golf Channel and Golf Channel mobile will provide live coverage of the competition of one of college golf’s premiere events.

More About UCLA’s Fall Schedule (UCLA’s full schedule)

The Bruin have played four tournaments during their fall season, logging their best team finishes at the Sahalee Players Championship outside of Seattle (eighth place out of 12) and at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas (tied in eighth, out of 16 teams). UCLA has also competed at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by the University of Notre Dame, and at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (at The Golf Club of Georgia).

UCLA’s Lineup: Josh Kim, Baylor Larrabee, Tyler Loree, Alex Papayoanou, Lucas Rizo-Patron

The Field at East Lake Cup: (men’s) Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and UCLA; (women’s) Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Oklahoma State and USC. Men’s rankings, via Scoreboard: No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Auburn, No. 46 UCLA and No. 71 Arizona.

All four of the participating men’s programs advanced into the eight-team match play format at last season’s NCAA Championships, hosted at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Location: East Lake Golf Club, located in Atlanta, Ga.

Tournament Schedule: Stroke play between the four teams takes place on Monday, Oct. 26. Match play (semifinals) will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, before the finals and consolation round (match play) close the three-day tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Live Scoring: Fans can follow along with live scoring at Scoreboard.

Weather Forecast: Sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.