No. 9 Football Overpowers Michigan State for Homecoming Win

PASADENA, Calif. – No. 9 UCLA football marched past Michigan State to prevail 28-10 in the Bruins’ annual homecoming game Saturday afternoon at Rose Bowl Stadium. UCLA improved its overall record to 7-0 and its conference mark to 5-0, both program firsts since 2005.



The Bruin defense gave up a season-low 156 yards of total offense, recording four sacks and six tackles for loss while forcing three turnovers. Sammy Omosigho accumulated six tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery. Jalen Woods piled up a game-high nine tackles, including one sack.



UCLA’s Ty Dieffenbach led the way offensively, completing 18 of 31 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown. Semaj Morgan registered a career-high seven receptions for 70 yards. The Bruins rushed 48 times for 245 yards, with Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods each scoring a touchdown. Anthony Woods led the attack with 112 yards on 14 carries.



Kayd Coffman and Leo Hannan took snaps at quarterback for the Spartans (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten), combining for 109 passing yards. Coffman and running back Kenneth Williams collaborated on their lone touchdown in the game’s opening minutes. Williams rushed 17 times for 54 yards.



Michigan State’s Devin Vaught picked up an Anthony Woods’ fumble and raced back 56 yards to the UCLA 15-yard line, setting up the first quarter’s only points. Coffman two plays later swung a pass out to Williams, who raced into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. The Spartans led 7-0 after one.



The Bruins answered in near-identical fashion early in the second. Malik Hartford jarred the ball loose from Williams and Omosigho snatched it up, giving UCLA possession in the red zone. Five plays later, Thomas darted up the middle for a seven-yard score.



The Spartans looked primed to go back in front following another Bruin fumble and 56-yard return. The pendulum quickly swung back in UCLA’s favor, though, as Donavyn Pellot intercepted a Coffman pass and took it back 67 yards to the Michigan State 21. The Bruins worked their way to the goal line and Knight powered it in from there for a 14-7 halftime lead.



Dieffenbach was helped off the field late in the first half, but looked no worse for wear on the third quarter’s opening drive. One play after rushing for a third-down conversion, he connected with Brian Rowe Jr. on a 63-yard touchdown pass to establish a two-score lead. The touchdown heave was Dieffenbach’s first on the FBS level.



A Spartan three-and-out followed and UCLA’s offense picked up where it left off. The Bruins executed a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive and Anthony Woods was the catalyst, touching the ball five times out of the backfield. He logged 12-, 10- and four-yard rushes – the last one a touchdown – to close out the drive.



Michigan State snapped UCLA’s 28-point run when Liam Boyd drilled a 46-yard field goal at 6:18 of the fourth. It capped 15-play, 69-yard drive that ate up 5:29 of game time. The Spartans final offensive drive was stopped by Hartford, who picked off Hannan’s pass along the right sideline. The interceptions by Pellot and Hartford were firsts of each’s career.



The nine newest UCLA Athletic Hall of Famers were recognized on field at halftime. Garrett Atkins (baseball), Kris Farris (football), Sam Mewis (women's soccer), Andre Phillips (men's track & field), Kelly Reeves (beach volleyball/women's volleyball), Matt Reis (men's soccer), Michael Sealy (men's volleyball/women's volleyball coach), Sam Storey (football) and Earl Watson (men's basketball) were officially inducted in an on-campus ceremony Friday night.



UCLA concludes its three-game homestand Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1:15 p.m. PT, with a non-conference clash against Nevada. Big Ten Network is set to provide television coverage of the programs’ second-ever meeting. They previously faced off in 2013, when the Bruins secured a 58-20 victory at the Rose Bowl.