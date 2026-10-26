No. 19 Men's Soccer Beats San Diego, 3-1

LOS ANGELES. – The No. 19 UCLA men’s soccer team defeated the University of San Diego 3-1 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Sunday night. Ander Marticorena scored the opening goal for the Bruins, while Mathis Richter and Oliver Roche both tallied goals in the second half.



UCLA (8-2-5, 4-2-3 Big Ten) regained momentum on Sunday night, improving its home record to 6-0-2 and its non-conference record to 5-0-2.



Playing in his third game of the season, UCLA goalkeeper Tristan Shaw stepped into action early, saving a shot attempt from the Toreros in the 12th minute.



The Bruins earned a corner kick in the 24th minute. Jaime Amaro sent in the corner which found the foot of Marticorena, who buried it in the back of the net to put the Bruins on the board and take a 1-0 lead against the Toreros. The goal marks Marticorena’s first goal of the year and the second of his career.



UCLA took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break as Marticorena, Jaime Amaro and Shakir Nixon all tallied shots in the first half.



To start the second half, Richter got on the end of a cross from Nixon in the 55th minute and drove it into the bottom left corner of the net, extending the Bruins’ lead to 2-0. The goal was Richter’s first goal of the season.



Three minutes later, Philip Naef attempted to serve the ball towards an onrushing Roche, but San Diego keeper Lucca Adams got a glove to it to keep the game at 2-0.



Keeping the pace in the 66th minute, the Bruins got the ball on a breakaway. Amaro took ground and passed the ball out wide to Naef, who crossed the ball across the face of goal to Roche. Roche acrobatically spun around and flicked the ball off his back heel and into the goal, pushing UCLA in front 3-0.



The Toreros responded with a goal in the 67th minute, making the score 3-1.



UCLA’s defense held strong in the final 20 minutes to secure the 3-1 win at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Sunday night.



The Bruins continue their three-game homestand to close the regular season on Friday, hosting No. 4 Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PT and will be televised on B1G+.