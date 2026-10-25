Women's Soccer Downs Nebraska on Road, 2-1

Lincoln, Neb. - No. 10 UCLA defeated Nebraska 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals by Cate Sarinopoulos and Anna Wilson.

UCLA (11-4-2, 8-2-1 in the Big Ten) ended Nebraska's six-game shutout streak and handed the Huskers (3-4-10, 1-3-7) their first loss since Sept. 24.

An outstanding through ball by Grace Shank led to the Bruins' first goal in the 14th minute. Shank fed Sammy Sanchez, whose shot was deflected by Nebraska goalkeeper Avery Gillahan. With the ball loose and Gillahan out of position, Wilson tapped the ball to Sarinopoulos, who put the ball in the back of the net for her third goal of the year.

It all started with an excellent through ball by @shank_grace, and @CateSarinopoulo finished with her third goal of the year! 🤩 📺: @BigTenPlus #GoBruins https://t.co/N4Fn5DXMZR — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) October 25, 2026

The Bruins scored off another stellar through ball in the 26th minute, with Oruha Hayashi finding Leena Powell on the left. Powell sent it into the box, and after a deflection by a Nebraska defender, Wilson hit a left-footed shot to the left corner of the net for her second goal of the year.

Anna Wilson puts away Kara Croone's saved shot to give UCLA a 2-0 first-half lead over Nebraska! 📺: @BigTenPlus #GoBruins https://t.co/YqOWwJaFA3 — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) October 25, 2026

UCLA's two second-half goals gave the Bruins a comfortable lead and nearly made it 3-0 on a goal by Leena Powell that was confirmed to be offside. Just a minute after that, Nebraska had a goal called off for offside as well.

Although the Huskers outshot UCLA 15-8 in the game, they could not break through until the 74th minute. A long flip throw bounced around in the box for the Huskers before Sadie Sant put it in to to cut UCLA's lead in half. The Bruins held off the Huskers, however, the defense not allowing a shot in the final 13 minutes.

Sophomore goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor returned to action for the first time since suffering an injury against Indiana on Oct. 8. Nakfoor made one save to earn her eighth victory of the season.

UCLA will close the regular season on Friday, Oct. 30 against USC. The Crosstown Showdown will take place at USC's Rawlinson Stadium at 7 p.m.