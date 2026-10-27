Bruins Finish Third in Stroke Play at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. – The UCLA men’s golf team shot 8-under 280 through 18 holes of stroke play on the first day of the three-day East Lake Cup, hosted at East Lake Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
The Bruins (8-under 280) finished in third place out of four teams. Auburn (13-under 275) finished in first place, followed by Oklahoma State (11-under 277). Arizona (1-over 289) rounded out the group of four teams.
UCLA will face off against Oklahoma State in the semifinal round of match play on Tuesday afternoon. Auburn will take on Arizona in the other semifinal contest. The two winning programs on Tuesday will advance to Wednesday’s championship match-play showdown.
Junior Baylor Larrabee had UCLA’s best individual effort of the day, shooting 4-under 68 through 18 holes.
Sophomore Josh Kim shot 3-under 69, while sophomore Tyler Loree carded 2-under 70. Senior Alex Papayoanou finished the round at 1-over 73, while sophomore Lucas Rizo-Patron carded 2-over 74.
Glancing at the stroke play leaderboard on Monday, Larrabee was tied with Oklahoma State’s John Wild for third place. Kim finished in fifth place, while Loree was tied with four other golfers in sixth place.
Tuesday’s semifinal contests will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET in Atlanta).
The upcoming match play competitions will mark UCLA’s first sessions of match play since last season’s NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif.
Broadcast Details
Fans can watch live coverage of the East Lake Cup Tuesday and Wednesday from 12-3 p.m. (PT). Golf Central’s coverage will run each day from 3-4 p.m. (PT).
The broadcast format will showcase the match play semifinals (Tuesday) and match play finals/consolation (Wednesday) starting at 12 p.m. (PT). Golf Channel and Golf Channel mobile will provide live coverage of the competition of one of college golf’s premiere events.