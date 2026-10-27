Bruins in the NFL: Week 7

A total of 15 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. LB Eric Kendricks made his season debut with the Los Angeles Rams, marking his 12th year in the NFL. TE Greg Dulcich (Miami Dolphins) had a big receiving day to help Miami into the win column for the first time this year, and K Ka’imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) had another historic outing with a pair of long-range field goals.

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and made one tackle in Dallas’ 38-21 win over Philadelphia.

Week 8: Sunday vs. Arizona – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Turned in one of the best statistical performances of his NFL career to help Miami to its first win of 2026, recording season highs in receptions (5) and receiving yards (86). He led the Dolphins in catches and receiving yards in the win over the New York Jets. He had a 32-yard catch on the first possession of the game for Miami, helping set up a go-ahead touchdown drive. Dulcich’s totals were just off his career highs for receptions (6) and yards (87).

Week 8: Sunday vs. New England – 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Nailed a pair of long field goals for the Texans, connecting from 58 and 57 yards out in the first half. He was also successful on his lone PAT kick. It was his 12th-career game with multiple 50+ yard field goals, but was the first time he had made multiple FGs from at least 57 yards. He is 15-for-16 overall on field goals this year.

Week 8: Bye

– Nailed a pair of long field goals for the Texans, connecting from 58 and 57 yards out in the first half. He was also successful on his lone PAT kick. It was his 12th-career game with multiple 50+ yard field goals, but was the first time he had made multiple FGs from at least 57 yards. He is 15-for-16 overall on field goals this year. Week 8: Bye Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and recorded a team-high seven tackles in the Rams’ road win at Las Vegas. Lake played every defensive snap, and also played 11 special teams snaps. His 79 spans played led all players in the game.

Week 8: Sunday vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and contributed one tackle and one QB hit.

Week 8: Sunday at Jacksonville – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Contributed two tackles on special teams. Played 18 snaps overall.

Week 8: Sunday at Miami – 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Started and made one tackle in the 49ers’ road loss to Atlanta.

Week 8: Bye

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and contributed three tackles in the Cowboys’ road win at Philadelphia.

Week 8: Sunday vs. Arizona – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, Tennessee Titans – Played 31 snaps and recorded three tackles, including his first-career NFL sack.

Week 8: Sunday at Cincinnati – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Started and posted eight tackles in the Browns’ win at Tennessee. Schwesinger played all 63 defensive snaps for Cleveland. He made a tackle on three consecutive plays during the first drive of the game. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has collected at least eight tackles in 14 of his last 15 games.

Week 8: Sunday at Pittsburgh – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), LB Eric Kendricks (Los Angeles Rams), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), and OL Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers) also played but did not record any statistics.

On bye: Buffalo Bills (OL Alec Anderson), Jacksonville Jaguars (DT Matt Dickerson), Washington Commanders (LB Kain Medrano, CB Fabian Moreau, TE Colson Yankoff)